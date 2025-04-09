The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 19 recap: More clues, few answers in Shaft 6

In Season 12, Episode 19 of The Curse of Oak Island, the team continues its pursuit of the island’s centuries-old treasure.

Despite setbacks, the Lagina brothers and their crew continue to investigate multiple dig sites, hoping to uncover definitive evidence of treasure buried beneath Oak Island.

The Hit and Miss episode highlights promising discoveries and frustrating dead ends.

The team’s efforts centered on the Money Pit area, the swamp, and Lot 5, each offering tantalizing clues that kept the mystery alive.

The findings, from carbon-dated wood to French pottery, suggest historical activity that could be linked to the original treasure deposit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Yet, once again, the island seems determined to keep its secrets hidden.

Shaft 6 produces wood and no treasure

The team uncovered wooden beams in the north corner of Shaft 6, near the Money Pit, that hinted at a possible man-made tunnel.

An earlier failed excavation left behind a debris field, but new hope emerged from an adjacent borehole known as RP2.

There, they recovered an iron strap believed to have once secured a treasure chest, hand-cut timber, and a barrel stake nearly 100 feet deep.

These items supported theories that the treasure was stored in barrels along with chests.

However, despite these promising finds, RP2 ultimately ended without revealing the treasure.

Refusing to give up, the team began planning another caisson shaft, remaining confident they were close to solving the Money Pit mystery.

Artifacts and discoveries across Oak Island

In the island’s infamous swamp area, the team continued efforts to uncover the cobblestone path long believed to be part of a man-made structure.

Katya Drayton discovered axe-cut wood and a log with man-made carvings, while additional stakes were found spaced precisely 14 feet apart, possibly indicating past construction or navigation methods.

These discoveries bolster the theory that Fred Nolan was correct in believing extensive digging had occurred in the swamp centuries ago.

On Lot 5, further historic artifacts emerged, including a nail thought to be a wharf pin from the 1700s and a shard of Ashbury ware ceramic.

Meanwhile, a piece of pottery featuring a fleur-de-lis was retrieved from the RP2 shaft’s wash plant, possibly hinting at French or Templar connections.

In the War Room, a carbon-14 test on a wooden dowel pulled from 60 feet deep in RP2 revealed a 44% chance it dates back to 1744, just a year before the Money Pit’s recorded discovery.

To close the episode, Rick convinces the team to continue searching for treasure in the Money Pit.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.