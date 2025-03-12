The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 15: The solution channel theory and potentially lost treasure

The latest episode of The Curse of Oak Island, Channeling the Solution, delivers another chapter in the team’s relentless search for hidden treasure.

The episode picks up where the last left off, with the collapse of a caisson in the Money Pit area, raising new questions about what lies beneath.

A compelling theory emerges that the caisson may have caved into a long-lost treasure vault, but stabilizing it requires filling it with water.

Meanwhile, the team introduces the “Solution Channel,” a geological formation that may be the key to where treasure has disappeared over the centuries.

However, with the ongoing collapse, excavation efforts are halted once again.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite setbacks, the team analyzes new artifacts, including a gemstone and a collection of rusty nails, leaving more mysteries to unravel.

A collapsing caisson and the solution channel theory

As the team assesses the caisson’s structural failure, a new theory gains traction: could the collapse have led directly into a treasure chamber?

To prevent further instability, they decide to flood the caisson with water, though concerns remain about whether this will compromise any hidden vaults.

The episode also introduces the concept of a “Solution Channel,” a natural geological formation where underground water flows.

Some speculate that if treasure once rested in these underground caverns, it could have been carried away by water movement over the centuries.

This revelation sparks fresh debate about whether Oak Island’s secrets have already slipped away or are still within reach.

However, due to ongoing safety concerns, the team is forced to suspend digging operations in the Money Pit area.

Artifact analysis and new clues in the swamp

With excavation on hold, attention shifts to analyzing recovered artifacts, including a set of rusty nails dated to the 1700s or 1800s.

This discovery challenges theories of Viking involvement, as the presence of such materials centuries earlier remains unexplained.

Meanwhile, a gemstone found on Lot 5 is identified as possibly originating from Europe, with potential ties to nobility or military history.

Over in the swamp, metal detection expert Gary Drayton uncovers a brick, a seemingly out-of-place find that adds another layer to the mystery.

Survey stakes and carefully placed rocks also prompted geoscientist Dr. Ian Spooner to suggest they could be remnants of a man-made structure.

The episode ends with GPS data analysis, where the team finds intriguing alignments of key locations, further fueling speculation about the island’s past builders.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.