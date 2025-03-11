The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 15 preview: The team teases finding the treasure vault

The Lagina brothers and their team continue their relentless quest for treasure in The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 15.

In the previous episode, Sinking In, the team made significant progress at the Money Pit, where their excavation of the TB1 shaft reached a depth of over 100 feet.

Their efforts unearthed wooden timbers and a wooden dowel, hinting at a tunnel structure from the original Money Pit dig.

However, the excavation took a dangerous turn when an unexpected collapse forced the team to stabilize the site before proceeding.

Meanwhile, on Lot 5, Gary Drayton uncovered copper nails near a circular stone foundation. These nails were later identified as ship-related and dated between 1720 and 1760, reinforcing theories of early maritime activity on the island.

With new leads emerging in the swamp and fresh drilling at the Money Pit, the latest episode teases a discovery that could change everything.

Could the team finally be closing in on the fabled treasure vault?

Gary Drayton finds a gemstone in the swamp that is pre-searcher

In the forthcoming episode, the team focuses on the swamp, a location long shrouded in mystery. Recent investigations have unveiled new pathways, suggesting a higher level of historical activity than previously believed.

Metal detection expert Gary Drayton announces, “I got a signal,” leading to the unearthing of an artifact. Emma Culligan examines the find, estimating its age to be from the mid to late 1700s.

Marty Lagina reacts with intrigue, stating, “That could be pre-searcher. ” This reinforces the idea that someone of significant status may have been on the island long before modern treasure hunters, which Culligan agrees with.

Jack Begley further theorizes that “some prominent person was on Oak Island pre-Money Pit,” suggesting the island may have more treasure than previously believed.

Breakthrough at the Money Pit: Could it be the treasure vault?

Meanwhile, at the Money Pit, the drilling team experiences a moment of suspense when Alex Lagina notes, “We could have just pierced the tunnel or chamber.”

This statement electrifies the team, as they have long suspected an underground vault or hidden passage exists within the Money Pit area.

Marty Lagina raises the stakes by speculating, “It could be a treasure vault,” sending waves of excitement through the crew.

Rick Lagina is visibly stunned, suggesting a major discovery could be imminent.

With the drilling process yielding increasingly promising results, the team now faces one of its biggest questions yet: Are they finally on the verge of finding the treasure they’ve been searching for?​

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.