The Curse Of Oak Island Season 12: What treasure have they found?

Season 12 of The Curse of Oak Island has reignited the quest to uncover the island’s elusive treasures.

So far in the season, the Lagina brothers and their dedicated team have employed advanced technology and fresh strategies to delve deeper into its enduring mysteries.

This season, a significant focus has been the excavation of Shaft 2, which the Onslow Company initially dug in 1805.

This shaft was intended to bypass the original Money Pit and connect to it.

The team aims to obtain wood samples for dendrochronology testing to confirm its historical context.

Rick Lagina referred to Shaft 2 as the ‘Holy Grail’ of shafts, noting its proximity—approximately 14 feet—to the original Money Pit location.

Discovery of a Roman coin and Viking presence

In Episode 2, the team uncovered a Roman coin, a find that could suggest pre-Columbian trans-oceanic contact.

This discovery adds a compelling layer to the island’s narrative, hinting at the possibility of ancient visitors.

The team also found clues indicating a Viking settlement on the island in the third episode.

This aligns with previous theories suggesting that the Norse may have reached Oak Island, potentially leaving behind artifacts or treasures.

The team also delved into the theory that Lot 5 could have been a place of worship.

Challenges in the ‘Golden Egg’ area

The team’s drilling efforts in the “Golden Egg” area have faced setbacks, including an underground collapse.

These challenges have prompted reevaluating their approach to hunting for treasure, noting the unpredictable nature of the island’s subsurface.

The team continues exploring various island parts, including Lot 5 and Smith’s Cove, employing traditional excavation methods and modern technology.

Their persistent efforts have yielded numerous artifacts, each contributing to the complex tapestry of Oak Island’s history.

While the ultimate treasure remains undiscovered, the findings in Season 12 have provided valuable insights into the island’s past, bringing the team closer to unraveling its centuries-old mystery.

Fans of The Curse of Oak Island exhibit remarkable dedication, faithfully tuning in each week despite the show’s elusive quest for treasure.

Their patience is tested as the Lagina brothers’ explorations often yield more questions than answers, with promising leads frequently ending in frustration.

This cycle of anticipation and letdown has led to mixed reactions; some viewers remain hopeful, while others express skepticism about the existence of any significant treasure.

Yet, the allure of the mystery and the camaraderie among the searchers keep fans engaged, their loyalty unwavering in the face of uncertainty.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.