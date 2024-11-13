The Curse of Oak Island Season 12 premiere ignites mixed reactions from fans over new Money Pit lead

Season 12 of The Curse of Oak Island opened with fresh hope and anticipation.

Rick and Marty Lagina, along with the Fellowship, returned to the mysterious island with a renewed focus on making new ground as promised.

After last season’s setback, the team’s spirits were lifted by a significant new discovery.

That discovery was an uncharted shaft that might lead directly to the long-sought Money Pit.

While this find stirred excitement for a breakthrough, fan reactions were a blend of optimism, humor, and skepticism.

This season’s premiere centered on the team’s exploration of the newly discovered shaft, igniting hope that this could finally be the key to unlocking Oak Island’s fabled treasure.

Viewers react to The Curse of Oak Island premiere

For some fans, this episode marked a hopeful turn. The discovery of a shaft so close to the Money Pit stirred long-time viewers’ optimism that the team is finally narrowing in on something tangible.

One viewer on Reddit wrote, “I don’t know about everybody else but I’m f***ing hype boys! Got a good feeling about this season!”

Pic credit:@grahfxx/Reddit/r/OakIsland

A Redditor used a sarcastic tone about the new shaft and the team’s insistence that they are closing in on a breakthrough.

“$500 Monopoly money say somebody will say ‘we are closer than ever to solving the mystery!’”

Pic credit: Reddit:@Legomaster1197/r/OakIsland

Yet, other fans approached the premiere with a familiar mix of humor and doubt, playfully poking fun at the show’s structure and pace.

Some noted that the episode felt drawn out, joking that the lengthy runtime made it feel like they had already watched the entire season. “I honestly feel like I just watched Season 12 in its entirety,” a Redditor wrote.

Pic credit:@LewisWetzel/Reddit/r/OakIsland

Despite the excitement over the new shaft, some fans remain skeptical, as many have seen promising leads fizzle out over the years. The show’s weekly cycle of theories and cliffhangers left some viewers questioning whether this new season will bring substantial revelations.

When does The Curse of Oak Island Season 12 air in the UK?

The staggered international release schedule also caused a stir, with fans in regions like the UK expressing frustration over delays, speculating that a major discovery would likely prompt a simultaneous worldwide release to prevent spoilers.

“When do we get it in the UK. This is why i think they have not found anything. If they had they would all be released at the same time to stop spoilers going around.”

Pic credit:@krislynndica/RavensFan902/Simonutd/Reddit/r/OakIsland/

For UK viewers, the series typically airs on Sky HISTORY, and the UK release schedule has often followed the U.S. premiere by a few weeks.

For past seasons, Sky HISTORY has aired new episodes on Wednesdays, suggesting Season 12 may follow a similar pattern, though an official UK date has not been confirmed yet.

As fans tune in each week, the Oak Island team’s dedication keeps the mystery alive, drawing a loyal viewership that enjoys both the suspense and the camaraderie among fans.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesday at 9/8c on the History Channel.