The Curse of Oak Island explores new evidence linking Vikings to a settlement in Season 12, Episode 3

In a captivating turn of events on the November 26 episode of The Curse of Oak Island, titled The Saga Continues the team delves into a theory connecting Viking explorers to the mysterious treasures of Oak Island.

Treasure hunter Marty Lagina, joined by researchers Doug Crowell and Emiliano Sacchetti, archaeologist Laird Niven, and archeo-metallurgist Emma Culligan, traveled to L’Anse aux Meadows in Newfoundland, Canada.

This UNESCO World Heritage site, recognized as the only verified Norse settlement in North America, dates back to approximately the year 1000.

The site spans nearly 31 square miles, was unearthed in 1960, and has yielded nearly 800 Viking artifacts, including remnants of eight buildings, one of which is a forge.

The visit highlighted the relatively short distance from this historic site to Oak Island, adding credibility to the theory of Viking involvement.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Viking connection to Oak Island explored

The Lagina brothers, who have led the Oak Island excavations for a decade, continue searching for the legendary Knights Templar treasure—a quest that has spanned over two centuries.

The team’s Newfoundland expedition has added weight to the possibility that Vikings may have played a crucial role in guiding the Knights Templar to Oak Island, potentially helping to hide sacred relics and treasures.

This investigation builds on a 2023 journey to Europe by members of the Oak Island team, which first introduced the Viking connection.

Insights from experts at L’Anse aux Meadows during the recent visit have strengthened the plausibility of this theory, sparking further excitement among the treasure hunters.

New tunnel in Lot 5 as the Oak Island team uncovers another theory

Meanwhile, back on Oak Island, a potential new tunnel has been identified, and further studies of Lot 5 suggest it might have been a sacred site in the past.

Executive producer Joe Lessard emphasized the discovery’s significance, noting that archaeologists have not dismissed the possibility of the area being an ancient place of worship, driving the team to continue their exploration.

As the season unfolds, anticipation builds for the December 3 episode Concrete Evidence, which promises new revelations.

Following criticisms of the show’s lack of tangible findings, this episode may provide answers that fans have long been awaiting.

The show continues to unravel the mysteries of Oak Island by integrating historical research and cutting-edge investigative techniques.

The emerging Viking connection adds an intriguing layer to the narrative, intertwining Norse exploration with medieval legends and offering fresh insights into the island’s enigmatic history.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.