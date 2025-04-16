The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 20 recap: Rick Lagina loses hope after Shaft 6 disappointment

The treasure hunt on The Curse of Oak Island took another emotional turn in Season 12, Episode 20, as Rick Lagina struggled with disappointment.

After weeks of effort and high hopes pinned on the newly constructed Shaft 6, the dig once again came up empty.

The failed excavation adds to a growing list of frustrations for Rick, who has remained one of the most passionate believers in the Oak Island mystery.

Marty Lagina, ever the optimist, tries to keep the team motivated by shifting focus to a promising new theory.

Meanwhile, discoveries in the swamp and on Lot 5 continue to build a case for historical ties to secretive religious orders.

From ancient maps to mysterious artifacts, the evidence suggests Oak Island’s past may be far richer than anyone imagined.

Shaft 6 yields nothing as the Solution Channel theory gains momentum

With high hopes, the Fellowship of the Dig installed a new caisson known as RP3 near RP1 and RP2, both of which had previously uncovered promising timber associated with the original Money Pit.

Rick was convinced that this new shaft, dubbed Shaft 6, could finally hold the treasure.

However, as the excavation came up empty once again, Rick appeared disheartened. Marty Lagina noticed his brother’s mood and tried to lift his spirits, pointing toward the Solution Channel, a natural or man-made channel believed by some to have caused the treasure to drift away from its original hiding place.

Marty’s growing belief is that any valuables once stored in the Money Pit may have fallen into this channel.

Swamp Dig uncovers potential remnants of Fred Nolan’s wall

Elsewhere on the island, the team uncovered a compelling artifact in the northern swamp.

A wooden timber featuring what Gary Drayton initially identified as a wharf pin was later thought to possibly be a piece of Fred Nolan’s legendary wall.

Nolan had long theorized that the wall was constructed to help form the man-made swamp.

A matching timber and surrounding boulders, appearing purposefully placed, add weight to the theory that the area was engineered by man.

If verified, this could reshape the team’s understanding of the island’s historical landscape.

Beads and Templar symbols point to Knights of Malta link

In Lot 5, the team discovered another pink bead resembling one found earlier that may date back to the 17th century.

This latest artifact supports an intriguing theory involving the Knights of Malta. Researcher John Edwards and historian Scott Clarke previously presented 18th-century texts and a hand-drawn map suggesting a link between the Knights Templar, the Knights of Malta, and Oak Island.

The map depicted a structure eerily similar to the brick vault uncovered in the swamp.

Moreover, a military button found in the same lot was nearly identical to those worn by the Knights of Malta, suggesting that these secretive organizations may have had a hand in hiding treasure on Oak Island.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.