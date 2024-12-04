The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 4 recap: The Golden Egg drilling shocker and the Smith’s Cove flood tunnel theory

The latest episode of The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Concrete Evidence, continues the team’s exhaustive search for the legendary Money Pit and its elusive treasure.

The episode begins with metal detection on Lot 4, where spoils from previous excavations are examined.

The team uncovers a button, thought to date back to the 1700s or 1800s, and a small lead artifact.

Gary Drayton, a seasoned metal detectorist, suggests the lead piece could be an ancient coin weight, potentially linked to large gold coins.

However, Emma Culligan offers a conflicting view, identifying the artifact as modern debris.

The differing interpretations reflect the ongoing difficulty in determining the historical significance of the island’s finds.

Challenges at the ‘Golden Egg’ result in a wild theory

The team faces frustration as continued drilling in an area dubbed the “Golden Egg” produces no significant results.

Geoscientist Ian Spooner presents a surprising hypothesis: excessive drilling may be dispersing or diluting precious metals, rendering them undetectable.

Spooner recommends pausing drilling operations to preserve potential evidence of treasure.

The proposal represents a strategic shift for the team in what appears to be another setback.

As part of their evolving approach, the team turns to historical data from the Restall family, who conducted treasure hunts on the island decades ago.

Their plan involves tracing flood tunnels believed to lead to the Money Pit. However, locating the exact positions of the tunnels remains a significant obstacle.

Despite past failures with similar strategies, the team remains optimistic that modern technology and updated maps could yield better results this time around.

Excavation at Smith’s Cove links to the Restall family

At Smith’s Cove, Billy Gerhardt leads the excavation of a large pit, hoping to uncover evidence of the flood tunnels. The dig uncovers wood fragments, rocks, and a flat concrete slab.

The concrete is believed to have been poured by the Restall family in an attempt to block the tunnels and prevent flooding.

However, ongoing water issues raise questions about the effectiveness of this effort. The find adds another layer of intrigue to the island’s mystery.

The episode concludes with the team preparing for further exploration, balancing their efforts between revisiting old plans and leveraging new insights.

As the search progresses, the team remains committed to uncovering the secrets buried beneath Oak Island.

Fans can expect more discoveries and challenges in the coming episodes as the pursuit of the legendary treasure continues.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.