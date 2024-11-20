Emma Culligan earns praise from The Curse Of Oak Island viewers

In The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 2, titled Whistle While You Work, Emma Culligan once again proved her value to the treasure-hunting team.

Her expertise as a metallurgist and archaeologist was crucial in analyzing a potentially game-changing discovery on the island.

During the episode, Culligan conducted a detailed scan of a coin unearthed in Lot 5, revealing it to be composed of 70 percent copper and 16 percent lead, an alloy not typically seen in modern coins.

This analysis bolstered the theory that the artifact is a Roman coin, estimated to date back to between 200 and 300 AD.

The revelation added weight to speculation about the island’s connection to ancient civilizations and raised hopes of uncovering more historical treasures.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The significance of this finding cannot be overstated. Roman coins from this era are rare and often carry historical clues about trade routes, cultural exchanges, or even lost treasures.

Culligan’s ability to confirm the coin’s composition and historical plausibility highlights her critical role in the team’s efforts to unravel Oak Island’s mysteries.

Oak Island fans heap praise on Emma Culligan

Fans of the show were quick to praise Culligan for her sharp analytical skills and consistent contributions. On Reddit, one viewer noted, “As usual, the most competent person on the island is Emma.”

Pic credit: u/captainp42/Reddit

Her scientific approach not only aids the team’s progress but also adds credibility to their findings, making her a favorite among the audience.

Culligan’s journey to Oak Island has been marked by her unique combination of archaeology, engineering, and metallurgy skills. A graduate of Memorial University in Newfoundland, she has developed a reputation for applying cutting-edge techniques, such as surface analysis, to examine artifacts.

Her expertise has been instrumental in identifying materials and their historical contexts, guiding the team’s exploration strategies.

The Curse of Oak Island team continues to make new discoveries

This latest discovery reveals the potential of Lot 5 as a significant area for future digs. As the Lagina brothers and their team push forward, Culligan’s insights will undoubtedly remain a cornerstone of their investigative efforts.

In the Season 12 premiere of The Curse of Oak Island, the Lagina brothers and their team returned to Oak Island with renewed determination following the previous year’s setbacks. Their efforts led to the discovery of a previously unknown shaft near the Money Pit area, which they believed could provide a direct path to the elusive treasure.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.