The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 21 preview: The team teases a medieval treasure discovery

The mystery of Oak Island deepens as the Lagina brothers and their team tease what could be their most significant clue yet.

In the next episode of The Curse of Oak Island, the team stumbles upon an object 14 feet long and buried four feet beneath the surface.

Another discovery prompts speculation that the item predates the famous Money Pit and may be connected to a medieval organization.

The teaser hints that the artifact could date back to the Templar era or be linked to the mysterious Knights of Malta.

This latest twist in the treasure hunt could redefine everything the team has believed about the island’s history.

With their curiosity piqued, the brothers even consider traveling to Malta to pursue the lead.

New artifact sparks medieval theories

During excavation, the team is stunned to uncover an object, estimated to be 14 feet long and buried four feet underground.

Reactions to a different discovery on Lot 5 range from disbelief to excitement, as the find appears to be a one-of-a-kind structure possibly tied to pre-Money Pit activity.

Jack Begley considers the discovery a treasure find as he looked on amazed.

The team’s archaeologist believes it could be medieval, setting off discussions about its possible origin.

As theories fly, one stands out: that the item could have been placed by the Knights of Malta, a secretive religious and military order dating back centuries.

The mention of the Knights of Malta is especially intriguing, as past theories have heavily focused on the Knights Templar.

This could shift the historical focus and bring new geopolitical context to the island’s legends.

Rick and Marty Lagina express interest in going to Malta to investigate further, suggesting that the discovery may open a new chapter in their decades-long search.

The solution channel and the final push before winter

The latest synopsis for the episode also teases the team preparing to access the mysterious solution channel for the first time.

Believed to be a natural or man-made tunnel connected to the swamp and potentially the Money Pit, the Solution Channel has long been a point of curiosity.

With new evidence from ground-penetrating radar, the team develops a strategy to explore the swamp before the season ends.

As the harsh Nova Scotia winter approaches, the pressure mounts to uncover answers.

The team must race against time to gather final evidence before the ground freezes.

Whether this new lead will yield treasure or more questions remains to be seen, but anticipation is at an all-time high.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.