The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann blasts fans for ‘crossing the line’ with comments about castmates

Wes Bergmann says he is “begging” The Challenge fans to stop making hurtful remarks about his newer castmates.

The two-time MTV champion and All Stars 3 winner announced his retirement from the show during The Challenge: USA 2 spin-off season.

While that meant he wasn’t part of the epic 40-person cast for MTV’s Season 40, Battle of the Eras, he has since appeared on other reality shows.

He recently shared a message expressing his love and adoration of The Challenge fandom, who constantly root for him to return to the competition series.

However, he said some online comments have become too much as they are “crossing the line” towards “hurting” individuals from other reality shows.

“I want the world to think of The Challenge fandom as three main things: competitive, funny, and good sports. When you trash those from other shows out of a sense of loyalty to me, you’re not doing right by anyone,” Wes wrote on X.

Wes cautioned The Challenge fans about 'crossing the line' and 'hurting' reality TV stars

Wes’s lengthy message on X included praise for his castmates on reality TV, suggesting they all deserved the spots they received. He also mentioned that not every reality show will “be able to document their light and intentions.”

“I’m quite literally begging you to be more positive towards cast members on tv, especially those with whom are not from The Challenge,” Wes wrote in part of his message.

“Witty banter and light hearted tweets that are actually funny are still important to the community at large. But when you crossover into people’s gender, identify, ethnicity, looks, etc., you’re crossing the line. You’re showing your a** and hurting someone,” he said.

Wes suggested fans can bash him rather than his castmates due to his “ego the size of Neptune,” which he often displayed on The Challenge.

The Challenge legend Wes reaches out to his fans. Pic credit: @WestonBergmann/X.com

Wes continues appearing in new reality TV shows

Wes didn’t specify which, if any, of his castmates away from The Challenge were receiving hurtful or hateful comments.

However, he has taken his talents to other reality programs, like his challenge castmate Johnny Bananas. Last year, he was in the cast for House of Villains 2 and nearly won. Much like Bananas, he finished as a runner-up but still had plenty of TV time as he strategized his way to the crazy finish.

He followed up on that appearance by participating in Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition. He participated in a Heroes vs. Villains season for the Villains team.

Castmates included RuPaul’s Drag Race star Trinity the Tuck, The Bachelor’s Corinne Olympios, Flavor of Love star Tiffany “New York” Pollard, and Big Brother alum Rachel Reilly.

Most recently, viewers can see Wes as part of The Traitors Season 3, hosted by Alan Cumming.

He joins former castmates Bananas, Trishelle Cannatella, and Chris “CT” Tamburello as Challengers who participated in the Peacock program. CT and Trishelle were co-winners in Season 2.

Some of Wes’s castmates include Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Big Brother alum Britney Haynes, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, and The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres Wednesday, January 29 at 8/7c on MTV.