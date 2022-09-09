Chrishell Stause teases fans with an upcoming announcement

Chrishell asks fans to make guesses at what her upcoming announcement may be. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Selling Sunset realtor Chrishell Stause recently teased her followers with an upcoming announcement.

In a video shared on her Instagram story, she told fans, “Announcement coming soon. Any guesses?”

It’s unclear if the announcement will be related to filming for Season 6 of the Netflix series or another professional endeavor.

The announcement may also be related to something more personal, like an update regarding her relationship with Australian singer G Flip.

Chrishell’s story didn’t provide any hints on what her followers can expect, but she encouraged her followers to take a guess.

On Instagram, fans immediately began speculating what Chrishell would announce.

Some Selling Sunset fans predict a new career move for Chrishell Stause

A popular Selling Sunset fan account, @sellingsunsetcast, gave followers their top five guesses at what Chrishell would announce.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“My guess is as follows @chrishell.stause 1. Vegas boxing match with Nicole [laughing face emoji] 2. Pregnant [winking emoji] 3. New Show [shooshing emoji] 4. Getting back together with Jason [laughing emoji] 5. You getting married to Gflip [smiling emoji with hearts].”

While it’s unlikely that Chrishell will enter the boxing ring to face off against her costar Nicole Young, commenters quickly jump on some of the other proposed theories.

Pic credit: @sellingsunsetcast/Instagram

One commenter guessed, “acting or product,” though they didn’t share what type of product they thought Chrishell might launch.

Pic credit: @sellingsunsetcast/Instagram

Another person who seemed to agree that the realtor would be releasing news related to her career said, “@chrishell.stause I’m going to #spoileralert [siren emoji]. It’s #3 New Show. “The Chrishell Sell” if I’m correct I would love a guest spot [wink face emoji].”

While some viewers expressed their desire to see Chrishell expand her career, others hoped she would announce more personal news.

Pic credit: @sellingsunsetcast/Instagram

Many in the comments seemed to hope a relationship update would be revealed, with one person guessing, “Engaged [diamond ring emoji].”

Pic credit: @sellingsunsetcast/Instagram

Another commenter had a very specific, though perhaps unrealistic, guess, “Would love her to have a baby with Jason [smiling emoji with hearts].”

The Oppenheim Group broker, Jason Oppenheim, dated Chrishell in 2021, and their romance was documented in Season 5 of the series.

The couple split due to disagreements on the choice to marry and have children but they have remained on good terms. Jason maintains that he, “will always love,” Chrishell.

So while Jason recently claimed he’s warmed up a bit to the idea of being married, he, like Chrishell, has moved on to a new relationship, and there have been no signs that the costars will get back together.

Chrishell to star in a new Lifetime movie

On Thursday, Chrishell announced that she’d be starring in a Lifetime movie along with her former All My Children costar Colin Egglesfield.

It should come as no surprise to fans that Chrishell would take on a role in a true crime movie. When speaking to W Magazine last month, Chrishell dished on her love of true crime podcasts and horror movies.

“I’m such a fan of thriller, horror, real crime, anything like that…the Saw trilogy? Scream? Dexter? That’s my thing right there.”

Chrishell hasn’t shared with followers when they can expect to see the film. But hopefully, she’ll share behind-the-scenes details with her fans while filming.

Selling Sunset Seasons 1-5 are currently streaming on Netflix.