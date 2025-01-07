Traitors Season 3 cast: Alan Cumming interviews about new season

Alan Cumming spoke about The Traitors Season 3 cast and teased what’s coming this winter.

It was done as part of an interview with Alan in the studio for Today to help create buzz for the new season.

He discussed what lies ahead for the third season of the reality competition show and teased some memorable fashion moments.

Fashion is a big deal for the cast members of The Traitors, with everyone trying to look stylish in Scotland.

The early teaser footage shows the 21 revealed cast members dressed for the occasion, hoping to win part of that $250,000 prize pool.

Folks from shows like Big Brother, Survivor, The Real Housewives, The Challenge, and Bachelor Nation were invited to Scotland again.

Alan Cumming speaks about The Traitors Season 3 cast

“In an ancient castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, Alan Cumming brings the drama as the host of The Traitors, which features reality stars and famous faces turned competitors in the ultimate murder mystery game,” the interviewer began the segment shared below.

Alan Cumming was on Today for the Tuesday, January 7 episode. He also brought some new footage of the opening episode to increase excitement.

Alan was surprised by how quickly the show’s popularity had taken off. He also praised the high production values.

Peacock streams new episodes of The Traitors each Thursday night this winter.

As a reminder, the first three episodes of The Traitors US 3 debut on Thursday, January 9, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Who is on The Traitors Season 3 cast?

Below are the names of the Traitors 3 cast members. These folks all jumped at the chance to compete on the reality competition show.

If the groups of Survivor alums and women from The Real Housewives can align, they might be unstoppable in the castle.

Who do you think will win The Traitors 3?

Bob Harper from The Biggest Loser

Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race

Britney Haynes from Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Carolyn Wiger from Survivor

Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai

Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset

Ciara Miller from Summer House

Danielle Reyes from Big Brother and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City

Dylan Efron from Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Zac Efron’s brother)

Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette

Jeremy Collins from Survivor

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (a British Royal)

Nikki Garcia from WWE (a Professional Wrestler)

Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano from Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island

Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac

Sam Asghari (an Actor, Model, and Britney Spears’ ex)

Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules

Tony Vlachos from Survivor (a two-time Survivor winner)

Wells Adams from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradis

Below is an interview video where Alan Cumming shares his excitement about the premiere episode of The Traitors US 3.

Previous seasons of The Traitors US are streaming on Peacock. The first two seasons are available now and hint at what to expect in Season 3.

The Traitors 3 debuts Thursday, January 9, on Peacock.