The Challenge’s Rachel Robinson slammed ‘hypocritical’ castmate Devin Walker for post-reunion remarks

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras introduced the old school to the new school with its 40 cast members grouped into four teams of 10. The OGs of the show were part of Era 1.

That team included former show winners Rachel Robinson, Derrick Kosinski, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Mark Long, and Darrell Taylor.

Meanwhile, Era 2 featured seven-time champion Johnny Bananas, while Era 3 featured Ride or Dies winner Devin Walker. Devin began a showmance with Era 4’s Michele Fitzgerald.

However, that showmance created conflict amongst castmates when Bananas warned Michele that Devin might try to use her as part of his game strategy.

Ultimately, some of Bananas’ allies in the game, including Rachel, became involved in his feud with Michele and Devin.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That included Rachel, who said she and Devin ended things on an amicable note at the Season 40 reunion until Devin turned around and made additional comments about her.

Rachel called out Devin as a ‘manipulator’ and ‘hypocritical’

During her recent appearance on Scott Yager and Derrick Kosinski’s Challenge Mania Podcast, Rachel explained that despite her alliance with Bananas, it didn’t mean she agreed with all he said.

“I’m trying to win a game. I’m sorry, I don’t think because Devin’s worked with Josh [Martinez] and Johnny and Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark and Tori [Deal] and this one- I don’t think that everything that comes out of their mouths he can say he agrees with,” Rachel said.

She called his podcast remarks about her “such an out of left field interpretation of that whole thing” for him to try to drag her into it.

“It was such a hypocritical thing on so many different levels because the backstory to Devin and I is that he got so upset when I went on Johnny’s podcast and basically called him out for being a manipulator,” Rachel shared.

Rachel added she’d called Devin out for “manipulating Michele against Johnny” during Season 40. She said, “he did successfully” since Michele and Johnny’s relationship is fractured.

She texted Devin to apologize for her remarks because she “cared about his feelings.” They later cleared the air at the Season 40 reunion, and Rachel thought they had resolved their differences.

However, she revealed that Devin went on Challenge Mania and made additional remarks “coming for [her] character.”

“In terms of that, that was so hypocritical,” she said.

What did Devin Say on Challenge Mania?

Last month, Devin and Michele were guests on Challenge Mania. During the podcast, Devin commented about Rachel’s “women empowerment monologue” featured during a daily challenge on Season 40.

Devin said in a scene later on the bus that Rachel sat quietly as her ally and castmate, Bananas, blasted Michele for her comments about him and Aviv playing footsies. Bananas called Michele “catty” and “nasty” for what she said towards him and Aviv, a married woman.

“Rachel sat there with a s**t-eating grin on her face and didn’t say a single thing,” Devin commented, adding that it was due to Rachel believing “it was wrong,” but it was due to her belief, “I’m a fan of strong women that are playing [the game] with me.”

Devin suggested that if Bananas had said that to Jenny, Aviv, or another woman she aligned with, “World Word 3” might have occurred.

Following Devin’s remarks, Derrick referred to the situation as “mental Challenge warfare at its finest.”

Michele and Bananas seemingly patched things up in a scene deleted from Season 40. In addition, a scene appeared during that episode in which Aviv confronted Michele, who then apologized. Aviv has publicly stated she and Michele are in a better place after filming.

However, Rachel, another of Bananas’ Angels, might not be amicable with Devin. Based on speculation that Devin isn’t returning, at least for the next season, they’re unlikely to be castmates in Season 41.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.