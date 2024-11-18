The Challenge Season 41 rumors: These cast members ‘more than likely’ won’t appear

As The Challenge: Battle of the Eras continues its journey to the final on MTV, early speculation is underway about Season 41.

MTV’s new season has no official announcements yet, although host TJ Lavin could likely mention it before the end of Season 40.

The Season 41 speculation arrives ahead of The Challenge: All Stars 5 getting an official premiere date or cast reveal.

Based on early Season 41 rumors, some cast members that fans love to hate or enjoy cheering for won’t appear in the upcoming season.

Many appeared in what some called one of the most impressive casts assembled in the competition series’ history.

They include several former Challenge winners and some popular Vacation Alliance members, which should have some fans overjoyed.

Insiders reveal cast members unlikely to appear in The Challenge 41

Rumors and spoilers about The Challenge constantly arrive as the main MTV show or its spinoffs prepare to film episode footage.

Based on a recent X post from known spoiler account @GamerVev, some heavy hitters from recent seasons won’t appear in Season 41.

Based on Gamer’s message, Cory Wharton, Nurys Mateo, Horacio Gutierrez, Michele Fitzgerald, and Kyland Young won’t appear in the new season. However, Gamer mentioned, “a lot can happen between now and then.”

Gamer’s message arrived with a shared X message indicating that Tori Deal, Kaycee Clark, and Devin Walker won’t appear in Season 41.

In addition, multi-time champion Jordan Wiseley appeared on Instagram Live with his castmate Devin, and both said there was “zero percent chance” of them “doing Season 41.”

Those nine individuals account for nearly one-tenth of the cast of Season 40. It’s likely no surprise for some fans that Horacio won’t participate. He revealed his intention to “retire” from The Challenge following his Battle of the Eras season. He’s left the door open for a potential return if he changes his mind.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Kaycee and Tori had announced they were stepping away from The Challenge. There was also speculation that Kaycee was retiring from reality TV to focus on starting a family with Nany Gonzalez.

When is Season 41 coming to MTV?

As of this report, there is no official announcement about The Challenge Season 41. Episodes will most likely start filming by early 2025.

Filming for MTV seasons of The Challenge takes much longer than for the shorter All Stars seasons on Paramount+. Once a season has wrapped up filming, production edits the footage to create entertaining episodes.

MTV is about to air Episode 14 of The Challenge Season 41 on Wednesday, November 20. According to IMDB, there are four more episodes after that, which may wrap up the season by December.

Remember, there is also the Season 40 reunion, sometimes a two-episode event.

An announcement about Season 41 could come during the season finale or the reunion. As far as a premiere date, don’t expect that announcement until sometime next year, likely during or after All Stars 5.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.