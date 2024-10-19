The Challenge’s Tori Deal and Kaycee Clark reveal they won’t return for Season 41

The Vacation Alliance became significantly weaker during a recent episode of The Challenge: Battle of the Eras.

Two of their members won’t return for the next season on MTV or whichever platform it might appear on.

Viewers saw friends and allies face off in the elimination event, with Tori Deal and Kaycee Clark in a battle of former Challenge winners.

In addition, Devin Walker got sent into elimination with Tori, where he lost to Era 4’s Kyland Young.

Tori won her elimination event, but it was a bittersweet, close win over her friend.

Following the episode, one of the Vacation Alliance members indicated she wouldn’t be back, at least for next season.

Did Kaycee hint at retiring from reality TV?

In an Instagram video, former Big Brother and The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies winner Kaycee Clark said she “just want to have a little conversation” with everyone.

“From me to you, to the real ones that have been rockin’ with me since day one,” she said.

Kaycee revealed she had been in Thailand for “almost three weeks” and said it had been “the most amazing and relaxing time.”

She also shared that she’s been able to reconnect with her mind and body through yoga twice daily.

Talking about Battle of the Eras, she called the season “amazing” but said she likes to “disconnect” from the episodes after filming the show.

While Kaycee said she’s grateful for The Challenge, she referred to it as a “very small part” of her life, including her castmate and fiance, Nany Gonzalez.

“Six seasons of The Challenge is insane, and it’s been fun. It’s been fun,” Kaycee said in her video.

She said she lost to her “brother Tori” and expressed that it was still all love between them. However, Kaycee mentioned that the mental aspect of the game was taking a toll and that she was “checked out” before the season.

She also said she loves all of her castmates and can cut herself off from the game after filming.

“Being on TV for the past six years, every single year, it is a lot, but I’m so, so grateful,” she said, adding, “I appreciate every single one of you guys.”

“I’m so excited for the future,” Kaycee told everyone before indicating she was returning to enjoying her time in Thailand.

Based on Kaycee’s comments, she’s taking some much-needed time away from reality TV. She didn’t indicate any retirement plans, but it’s always possible she’ll realize she prefers life away from The Challenge over appearing on TV screens.

Tori reveals she’s taking a break from The Challenge

Among those commenting was the castmate who defeated her in the recently aired elimination, Tori Deal.

Tori also stated she would take a break, seeming to indicate she won’t return for Season 41.

“I love you brother ❤️❤️❤️❤️ enjoy Thailand I’m seriously about to follow in your footsteps and head out there for a retreat myself. In 2025 sometime. I feel you deeply on the back to back filming 🥂its too much. I’m taking a break after this,” Tori shared.

As of this report, The Challenge 40 is still airing on MTV, and there has yet to be mention of a Season 41. Spoilers revealed that The Challenge: All Stars 5 was filmed with a unique twist and will feature several returning cast members.

It’s also worth noting that Tori and Kaycee could change their minds and return to Season 41, despite what they indicated on social media. Both seem to love the competition.

Meanwhile, viewers will continue to see two Vacation Alliance members try to win their way to the final, as Tori and Josh Martinez are still alive in Battle of the Eras.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.