The Challenge’s Horacio Gutierrez says he’s ‘done’ amid Nurys Mateo and Laurel Stucky’s drama

The feud between The Challenge castmates Laurel Stucky and Nurys Mateo continues as they fire away at one another online.

Most recently, Laurel unleashed more remarks about her castmates, Nurys and Nurys’s current boyfriend, Horacio Gutierrez.

Viewers saw Laurel and Horacio in a showmance during Season 38, also known as Ride or Dies.

It ended early during the season after Horacio informed Laurel he had someone else he was interested in outside of the show. They remained amicable afterward, though.

Nurys was their castmate that season but was preoccupied with several other showmances, including an early love triangle involving Love Island’s Johnny Middlebrooks and, later, a showmance with Jordan Wiseley.

Fast-forward to Season 40, when Nurys and Horacio joined the 40-person cast all coupled up after their showmance in Battle For a New Champion got serious away from the show.

Both were relatively early eliminations as part of the Era 4 team. Nurys got eliminated in the second episode, leaving Horacio with castmates, including Laurel. Two episodes later, Horacio had his controversial elimination loss to Derrick Kosinski.

Laurel blasts Nurys with claims that Horacio ‘lied’ to her

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Laurel and Nurys’s ongoing online drama. In the past day, Laurel continued to trash her castmate Nurys on social media.

Taking it to X, she posted multiple messages where she slammed Nurys and shared some “juice,” claiming Horacio stayed with her for a week in Florida after their showmance. Based on Laurel’s remarks, Nurys was unaware of it.

“Did all my peeps see the juice online???? LOLLLL I’m dying at Nurice not even knowing that Horacio came to stay with me for a week in FL LOLLLLL. She’s all ‘he would never’ LOLLLLL girl we already did,” Laurel posted on X.

She followed those remarks by claiming Horacio “lied” to Nurys about it.

“I think what’s more embarrassing is that Horacio never told her and lied to her. EEK…. that’s such a good foundation for a relationship…. no wonder she’s overcompensating so much online. Horacio and I were just on the phone like a few weeks ago too….. yikes,” she wrote in a reply to a fan comment on X.

In another message, she indicated that Horacio attempted to get her to end the ongoing drama with Nurys. However, Laurel said she told him that “his girl should’ve kept her jealous mouth shut” about her, adding that it’d gone on for six months, so she decided to respond.

Horacio addressed the drama: ‘Don’t disrespect my girl’

The drama involving Laurel and Nurys was enough for Horacio to share his thoughts. According to the former Challenge finalist, he’s had enough of Laurel going after his girlfriend.

He shared a message about the situation on an Instagram Story slide with a dark background.

“I’m done.. Laurel is now harassing Nurys & my relationship. All I’ve ever asked for is respect for my relationship. I thought this person was my friend & would support me, but it’s the complete opposite,” he wrote in part of his message.

According to Horacio’s remarks, he and Nurys are also “very happy” in their relationship, and his friends and family love Nurys. He jokingly mentioned his mother asked several weeks ago when they would have children.

“Moral of the story: Don’t disrespect my girl & our relationship. Also, don’t believe everything you see online,” he wrote to end his remarks.

Viewers who saw previous season reunions for The Challenge saw Horacio share kind words about Laurel and the two exchanging sweet remarks in Spanish. He said they remained close friends, which was the case through the Season 39 reunion.

No drama involving Horacio, Nurys, and Laurel was aired during Season 40 episodes.

However, Horacio’s latest remarks suggest he is “done” with having Laurel as a friend because she has continued to attack Nurys and his relationship with her on social media.

After Battle of the Eras, Horacio seemingly retired from The Challenge, although he’s left the door open to change his mind and return. However, one has to wonder if he and Nurys want to participate in any season where Laurel is also part of the cast.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.