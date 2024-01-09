The Challenge Season 39 cast begins filming reunion with several champs in attendance

Let the tea spill and drama unfold as The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion cast starts filming for their season reunion.

Cast members will get to review the events of their previous season, which included manipulation tactics and strategies to try to win their first season.

There were also showmances and drama along the way and a few friendships that may have been fractured.

In particular, viewers saw returning contenders Big T Fazakerley and Melissa Reeves experience issues with other cast members, including Asaf Goren and Corey Lay.

There were also a few dramatic moments involving returning champions who came to The Arena to battle the newer cast members in elimination events. Beef unfolded on the show or social media as the episodes aired.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With that, photos and videos have started to arrive from the Season 39 reunion filming, and some of the champions will be there to provide more potential drama.

Season 39 cast members arrive at the reunion location

The Challenge Season 39 reunion is being filmed in Amsterdam, which was the location for the Spies, Lies & Allies reunion (Season 37) on MTV. The Season 38 reunion for Ride or Dies was filmed in London, England.

Based on videos and photos shared by various cast members, there will be a full house for those attending, and several OGs will be part of the show.

Among them is Cara Maria Sorbello, who is seen below alongside her boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore. He traveled to support Cara and appeared in a photo featuring Season 39’s Big T and Melissa.

Cara isn’t the only champion in the house. Additional videos and photos popped up featuring Ride or Dies winners Tori Deal and Devin Walker, as well as Darrell Taylor.

It doesn’t appear Jordan Wiseley made the trip to Amsterdam, based on his recent updates suggesting he’s elsewhere. It’s also unclear if Kaz Crossley or Laurel Stucky are there, but more photos and videos will likely surface.

Based on the various posts, some of which are collected in the IG post above, many of the cast members for Season 39 are there.

Among them are Asaf Goren, Corey Lay, Emanuel Neagu, Ed Eason, James Lock, Colleen Schneider, Michele Fitzgerald, Moriah Jadea, Olivia Kaiser, Nurys Mateo, Ravyn Rochelle, and Jay Starrett.

It doesn’t appear that Hughie Maughan, Jessica Brody, Chauncey Palmer, Ciarran Stott, or Jujuy Jimenez will be at the event.

It’s currently unknown if fans will see Horacio Gutierrez or Berna Cambeldeck during the event as they are both away filming for other shows. Horacio is competing in Exatlon Estados Unidos All-Stars, and Berna has left to compete in a Survivor All-Stars Turkey show during the reunion.

There’s the possibility that cast members will appear live via satellite or video conferencing, which could allow them to participate in segments.

Who is the Season 39 reunion host and when does it air?

Viewers have seen many individuals host The Challenge reunions and those associated with spinoffs. The most likely to host Season 39’s installment is Maria Menounos.

Maria hosted the Ride or Dies reunion, so seeing the popular host return for Season 39’s edition wouldn’t be surprising.

Fans have previously petitioned for Challenge alum Devyn Simone to host the reunion. She is the host of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast and has hosted The Challenge Aftermath episodes for Season 37.

Regarding an air date for the reunion, viewers will likely see it a week after Battle For a New Champion concludes with its final. It would be surprising if they changed the air day from Wednesday to another day, though.

Per IMDB’s listing, there are 19 episodes listed for Season 39. The final two air on Wednesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 21. That could be the two-part reunion special on MTV.

More details should arrive as the filming happens in Amsterdam, as spoiler accounts are known to spill the tea about who fought and hugged it out during the reunion.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.