The Challenge’s Laurel Stucky tells people not to buy book about Challenge champions’ secrets to success

The Challenge winner Laurel Stucky is telling fans not to buy an upcoming book featuring Challenge champions.

A new book is on the way for fans of The Challenge featuring tips from various champions on MTV’s competition series called How to Win at The Challenge and Life: A Champion’s Guide.

Among those featured in the book are seven-time champion Johnny Bananas, four-time champion Darrell Taylor, two-time champion Cara Maria Sorbello, and one-time winner Laurel Stucky.

Weeks after the book was revealed, Laurel is cautioning fans not to purchase the book, suggesting that Challenge stars aren’t receiving adequate compensation for their participation in the project.

The Challenge book features tips for success from show’s winners

Many components go into winning MTV’s The Challenge, including mental and physical strength and the ability to navigate the social and political aspects of the game.

A new book written by Entertainment Weekly’s Sydney Bucksbaum is on the way, giving insight into what various Challenge champions consider their secrets for achieving success, not only when competing on the show but also in other aspects of their careers or lives.

It’s called How to Win at The Challenge and Life: A Champion’s Guide to Eliminating Obstacles, Winning Friends, and Making that Money, featuring the champs mentioned above and others.

The book is currently available for pre-order at various locations, including Amazon, with a $26.99 price tag and an October 25 release date.

Laurel Stucky advises fans not to buy upcoming book

The Instagram post above shows a cover of the upcoming Challenge book and a snippet from EW’s article presenting a “first look” at the item. While that post arrived on the @challengeoverdosebackupp_ IG account last month, Laurel dropped a comment on it on Tuesday, cautioning fans about the book.

“Do not buy this book. They are not compensating the challengers appropriately for the project. Whoever participates gets no piece of profit. And gets paid 3x under the going rate for a normal project. Fyi,” Laurel commented.

Laurel, 36, was a winner on MTV’s The Challenge: Free Agents season in 2014. She also appeared in three finals in her three seasons: Fresh Meat II, Cutthroat, and Rivals.

She last appeared on MTV’s War of the Worlds 2 season. During her time on The Challenge, Laurel achieved a 9-2 record in eliminations and took home over $200,000 in prize money.

The hardcover book featuring Challenge champions is an MTV Books publication consisting of 224 pages. In addition to a hardcover version, Amazon also lists a Kindle version for almost half the price.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.