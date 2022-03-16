The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas went to Poland to help deliver supplies during the Russia-Ukraine war

The Challenge star Johnny Bananas traveled to Poland to help deliver supplies into Ukraine. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge legend Johnny Bananas is doing what he can to help out during the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, saying he “could no longer sit back” as “innocent civilians” in Ukraine are being “slaughtered.”

He recently shared a series of social media posts in which he revealed that he’s in Poland, where he’s been helping deliver much-needed medical supplies over to Ukraine.

Bananas also let others know how they could get involved to help out via the nonprofit organization he’s teamed up with for these efforts.

Bananas shares details of how he’s helping Ukraine

Monsters & Critics previously reported that Challenge star Jordan Wiseley went to Poland with his roommate to help deliver necessary supplies into Ukraine. His castmate Johnny Bananas is also doing what he can to assist.

On Tuesday, the seven-time Challenge champion posted a photo series to his Instagram from Warsaw, Poland, and detailed how he’s helping out Ukraine by delivering supplies from Poland across the border.

“I could no longer sit back and do nothing while a sovereign country is invaded and it’s innocent civilians slaughtered,” Bananas said in his caption. So I’ve teamed up with @humanosh_ an incredible nonprofit organization which aims at providing shelter and aide to refugees and soldiers on the front lines of this tragic war.”

He explained that three ambulances filled with medical supplies would be driven via a humanitarian convoy into Ukraine and given to those “desperately in need” fighting on the front lines.

“If you too would like to get involved please follow and message @humanosh_ for information on ways to contribute 🇺🇦❤️🇵🇱 #ukraine #poland #bananastravels,” he wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On his Instagram Story, Bananas shared several video clips (captured via @thechallenge_news below) documenting his trip into Ukraine with four other individuals.

“These ambulances were actually purchased by the generous donations by all of you out there who donated to Humanosh,” Bananas said in one clip.

“Wish us luck! About to head into Ukraine, ladies, and gentlemen,” he said in another clip.

Other video footage shows them traveling on the road past a line of big rig trucks and a road map revealing their “next stop” will be Lviv, the largest city in Western Ukraine.

Bananas also handed out items to kids

In another Instagram post, Bananas shared more photos, with the first one showing himself high-fiving a child in Przemysl, Poland. Other images included him interacting and handing out various items to other chilrden in the streets.

In the final image of the series, Bananas is standing behind several shopping carts full of items.

“Be the reason someone believes in the goodness of people 💙💛,” The Challenge star wrote in his caption, adding a line about the nonprofit organization, Humanosh.

Challenge castmates react to Bananas’ efforts

Several of Johnny Bananas’ castmates from over the years reacted to his Instagram posts, commending him for his efforts to help out Ukraine.

Jordan Wiseley, who went to Poland to help out ahead of Johnny’s trip, praised him for getting involved.

Pic credit: @realjohnnybananas/Instagram

“Proud of you,” wrote The Challenge: All Stars’ Trishelle Cannatella.

Pic credit: @realjohnnybananas/Instagram

The Challenge OG Mark Long and Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Tori Deal were among other castmates who praised Bananas’ efforts.

Pic credit: @realjohnnybananas/Instagram

Pic credit: @realjohnnybananas/Instagram

Ahead of his trip to Poland, Bananas indicated a potential return to The Challenge for Season 38. The seven-time champ told host TJ Lavin during the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast that he needed to return to “save the franchise” and help “right the ship” that has been sinking in terms of recent seasons on MTV.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.