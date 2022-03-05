The Challenge Season 38, CBS spinoff filming updates arrive with details for related projects

The Challenge has many shows and projects on the way in 2022. Pic credit: MTV

Fans of The Challenge have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks and months, as there will be multiple Challenge-related projects and shows on the way.

While Season 38 for MTV is still a mystery as far as a potential release date, a filming update has arrived for that show and The Challenge: CBS spinoff series.

A Challenge insider recently provided details on the various shows, promotional videos, and other items on the way involving MTV’s reality competition series.

The Challenge Season 38, CBS spinoff filming updates arrive

MTV’s The Challenge wrapped up Season 37, called Spies, Lies & Allies, this past December with the reunion special. There wasn’t any teaser as far as the next season, though, except for host TJ Lavin telling cast members “be better” at the reunion.

Details have arrived as far as casting and filming, though. Pink Rose, a Challenge insider who gives spoilers at a Vevmo forum, said availability calls went out to veteran cast members several weeks ago. Casting calls are currently going on via Zoom with “international rookies.”

According to PinkRose, Season 38 filming will take place in late May. PinkRose also made it clear that there isn’t an official cast for MTV’s new season of The Challenge yet, and anyone out there saying they’re on is “Speaking it to existence & hoping they are making the final cast.”

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Official Super Trailer | MTV

Watch this video on YouTube

Speculation has already started for Season 38’s cast, including seven-time champion Johnny Bananas sharing with TJ Lavin during the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast that he needs to return to the show to “right the ship” with other veterans.

There’s also been talk that a particular Big Brother 23 star got called for Season 38 casting. Interestingly enough, there’s also The Challenge: CBS on the way, a working title show that will feature stars from select CBS reality TV shows.

The show will have the various contestants competing to reach The Challenge: War of the Worlds. The Paramount Plus series involves a two-part global tournament featuring reality stars from three other shows in the United Kingdom, Argentina, and Australia.

Based on forum details, The Challenge: CBS is “filming soon,” while The Challenge: UK, Argentina, Australia, and War of the Worlds are all “TBA.”

Additional Challenge projects on the way

There are several other projects in the works or on the way regarding MTV’s The Challenge. One of those is a new book coming out from Entertainment Weekly’s Sydney Bucksbaum called How to Win at The Challenge and Life: A Champion’s Guide to Eliminating Obstacles, Winning Friends, and Making That Money.

It includes interviews with various champions from the show giving their insight into what it took to win and how they’ve applied it to their lives and careers. Among the stars featured in the book are Johnny Bananas, Darrell Taylor, Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, Derrick Kosinski, and Mark Long.

The How to Win at The Challenge and Life book is currently available for pre-order and is expected to arrive in November, per PinkRose’s details.

'The Challenge' champs will reveal the secrets of their success in a new book. Get a first look. https://t.co/Z0ubTmMZRw — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 10, 2022

Ahead of all of the above, several other things are going on for The Challenge. Various All Stars 3 cast members have started doing promotional work for the upcoming spinoff series in New York City.

Additionally, a Challenge documentary is filming for either Paramount Plus or CBS, and workout videos involving Challenge stars. Laurel Stucky, a four-time finalist, and winner on Free Agents, recently teased fans on Twitter that she was involved in something “Challenge related,” which could be the documentary or workout videos.

Pic credit: @laurelstucky/Twitter

The release dates for these items are unknown. With The Challenge: All Stars 3 premiering on May 11, expect to see a trailer and the cast promo videos rolling out soon via MTV’s social media in the buildup to the spinoff’s premiere.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.