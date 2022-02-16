The Challenge: All Stars 3 premiere date, third season of Real World Homecoming announced for Paramount Plus

Fans of The Challenge will get a third season of the All Stars spinoff series on Paramount Plus in May. Pic credit: Paramount+

Exciting news has arrived for fans of MTV’s The Real World and The Challenge shows, as new seasons of both spinoff series are heading to Paramount Plus.

Fans got a teaser trailer for The Challenge: All Stars 3 featuring host TJ Lavin right after the spinoff series’ second season concluded weeks ago. Now, an All Stars 3 premiere date has been revealed.

In addition, a third season of The Real World Homecoming will arrive, featuring an iconic New Orleans cast reuniting for the spinoff series.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that Paramount Plus announced renewals of The Challenge: All Stars and The Real World Homecoming, along with several new series.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 release date was revealed as Thursday, May 11 on the streaming network and will feature a cast of 24 competitors vying for big prize money in Panama.

All Stars features cast members from previous MTV shows, including The Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat. The first two seasons awarded $500,000 in prize money to the winners.

Critics and viewers praised the seasons based on nostalgia and overall entertainment, while some said it was better than any recent regular season of MTV’s The Challenge.

The first All Stars season featured Mark Long, Trishelle Canatella, Teck Holmes, Aneesa Ferreira, Ruthie Alcaide, and Syrus Yarbrough. The second season brought back some cast members from the first installment and other returning MTV stars, including Ayanna Mackin, Casey Cooper, and Cohutta Grindstaff.

As of this report, an official cast list has yet to be revealed for The Challenge: All Stars 3, although cast spoilers arrived weeks ago via online forums.

Third season of Real World Homecoming features New Orleans cast

In addition to The Challenge: All Stars, there’s also a third season of Real World Homecoming on the way. It’ll be The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans.

Two different seasons took place in the city, but this series will reunite the cast from MTV’s Real World: New Orleans in 2000. Cast members included David Broom, Melissa Howard, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer, and Kelley Wolf. Several of those cast members competed on MTV’s The Challenge.

Homecoming’s official premiere date wasn’t revealed, although the original Real World: New Orleans season will be available to view on Paramount Plus in April.

The first season of Homecoming focused on the iconic Real World: New York season that kicked off the series. Cast members included Eric Nies, Heather Gardner, Kevin Powell, and Julie Gentry.

A second season focused on MTV’s Real World: Los Angeles season and brought back cast members, including Tami Roman, David Edwards, Jon Brennan, and Beth Stolarczyk.

The Real World Homecoming: New York | First Look | Paramount+

Watch this video on YouTube

Along with the news of these third seasons, The Challenge: War of the Worlds was announced. The new series will involve four unique shows in different countries producing a group of finalists. They’ll compete in a global tournament on Paramount Plus to determine a first-ever Challenge World Champion.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 arrives on May 11 on Paramount Plus. The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans is TBA for Paramount Plus.