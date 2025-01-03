The Challenge’s Laurel Stucky says she’s ‘making a commitment’ to herself after Season 40 loss

A new year always brings resolutions, and for The Challenge star Laurel Stucky, one involves focusing on herself.

She appeared in recent seasons of the competition series, as she appeared in her first-ever installment of the All Stars spinoff, and won it, then returned on MTV’s Battle of the Eras.

Unfortunately, it was a disappointing Season 40 for the multi-time winner, as she went home during a daily challenge purge.

However, she seemed to joke about how she wouldn’t exhaust herself under the current conditions.

In addition, she may not have been in ideal shape to compete with the other stars in the 40-member cast.

So what’s next for The Challenge star? Laurel recently told fans she’s “making a commitment” to herself in 2025.

Laurel reveals her big commitment in 2025

In a recent Instagram Story update, Laurel shared a gym selfie set to Tate McRae’s Calgary. She appeared to be working out at the gym in fitness attire for the selfie and announced it was “Day 1” of her journey.

“Can’t wait to see how I look in 2 months,” she wrote, with additional remarks below it.

Laurel admits to hating the gym and said as much as she tried “body positivity” on herself, she became “fed up enough” to get back “in shape.”

“I know I’ll enjoy the feeling of discipline that comes along with going weekly. I feel like I yo-yo… bc I would restrict myself so heavy that it’s never sustainable then I go crazy with what I didn’t allow myself to have,” she said in her message.

“My current goal for 2025 is to make this next go be something that is consistent and manageable with life. I want something that lasts in every aspect of life,” she wrote on her slide.

Laurel Stucky reveals her focus for the new year. Pic credit: @laurelstucky/Instagram

Laurel also indicated that many individuals looked to her for inspiration in their fitness, and some thought it was easy for her.

“I want you to know that it’s not and I struggle too (especially when I’m not going looking at others saying to myself “I should do that” but I just don’t.) I reached a point where I’ve had enough with doing nothing though and today’s that day.”

“I’m making a commitment to me this year. And I’m so excited for that. Focusing on me has never left me disappointed & maybe you could do that too,” she told fans and followers.

Based on her comments, Laurel has committed these first two months of 2025 to her fitness and encouraged others to join her. She said that others could start their fitness journeys knowing they’d be “doing the same thing and hating it, but the benefits really are so worth it.”

Laurel didn’t compete in Season 40 eliminations but lost during the mini-final purge

Laurel seemed to have a strong alliance during her Battle of the Eras run, as she joined Bananas Angels. Other members of Johnny Bananas’s group included former show winners Rachel Robinson, Jenny West, and Aviv Melmed.

Being part of that strong group, along with Laurel gaining safety and power in daily challenges, helped her avoid elimination. However, once the game turned solo, she had to compete individually rather than with her Era 2 team.

She lasted until Episode 12, which involved a mini-final for the Challengers. Host TJ Lavin revealed that whoever finished last for the men and women would go home via a purge.

Nehemiah Clark was the last-place finisher for the men, while Laurel was one of the last women competing with Michele Fitzgerald. Ultimately, Michele solved the puzzle station ahead of Laurel and started running up a steep dune to the finish line, leaving the multi-time Challenge winner behind.

“I’m done. I’m good. I want to go home. This is not something I want to do anymore,” Laurel said at the puzzle station.

She called the mini-final “torture” and later seemed to celebrate the fact she was going home as she waved goodbye to her castmates. They included many other legends of the game who quickly finished the event well ahead of her.

As of this writing, it’s unknown if Laurel will return for Season 41 of The Challenge, but if she does, she could be much more fit and ready to compete in whatever the show throws her way.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres Wednesday, January 29, at 8/7c on MTV.