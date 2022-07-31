The Challenge’s Josh Martinez comments about taking a break from MTV show

Josh Martinez during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Former Big Brother winner Josh Martinez has become a regular on MTV’s The Challenge, appearing in the past five seasons of the competition series.

The 28-year-old first showed up in the War of the Worlds season, where he initially got eliminated in an early purge but then returned to the game as Amanda Garcia’s partner after another competitor’s unfortunate injury.

He last appeared on Spies, Lies & Allies, where he once again failed to reach a final and had several dramatic moments during the season.

One of those moments was a heated incident with his castmate, which nearly resulted in Josh getting booted from the show. However, he survived with a warning.

While he seemed to love competing in The Challenge, based on a recent tweet, Josh said he needed some time away from the grind of filming for those seasons since they can have a mental toll on most cast members.

Josh recently took to Twitter, sharing a message with his fans and followers in which he said the break was “the best thing that has happened” for his mind.

Josh’s Season 37 included altercations with castmate

During the Spies, Lies & Allies season, viewers saw Josh get into heated arguments with a few castmates, including his friend and ally Fessy Shafaat. Most of that arrived due to Fessy and fellow Big Brother ally Kaycee Clark seeming to want to get Amber Boroztra eliminated.

In one episode, they threw Amber into elimination, much to Josh’s dismay, later leading to a confrontation in The Challenge house. While it initially started over Amber’s missing pizza, it soon turned into more, with Fessy’s teammate Esther Agunbiade and Josh involved.

During their clash, Fessy pushed Josh in the face with his hand as security got between the two castmates. That ultimately led to a visit from host TJ Lavin the following day, where he issued warnings to Josh and Esther before revealing that Fessy was deactivated.

That brought Josh to tears as he didn’t want his friend and ally to go. TJ’s warning included telling Josh he needed to get it together based on his outbursts and dramatic incidents in recent seasons.

Josh also had incidents on The Challenge Season 36

Season 37 wasn’t the first time that viewers saw Josh Martinez get into it with castmates. During the previous season, Double Agents, castmate Devin Walker made it his mission to mess with the Big Brother stars.

There was that infamous blowup involving Kaycee and CT Tamburello in the kitchen. Josh got involved and later became belligerent, screaming at castmates and punching a wall outside the house.

At one point, Devin and Josh got into a confrontation in the house, which led to Josh slapping a drink away in the kitchen, spilling water on castmate Kyle Christie. Later, he and Devin continued arguing, with Josh shoving Devin onto a sofa.

Josh wasn’t kicked off for those antics and was allowed to stay in the competition. Towards the end of the season, he and Devin were eliminated in the same episode and ultimately got to spend some time together, building a friendship that carried over to the Spies, Lies & Allies season.

With five seasons of The Challenge, Josh failed to reach the final in each of those seasons. His Spies, Lies & Allies season saw him last 15 episodes, the most of any of his appearances. He was eliminated in that episode by Kyle.

Based on Josh’s recent tweet, he won’t be part of The Challenge Season 38, which recently wrapped up filming in Argentina. As of this writing, it’s unknown if he plans to take another season off or will return refreshed for Season 39.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.