The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello shares which castmates provide the most drama on the show

Cara Maria Sorbello revealed which of her castmates on MTV’s The Challenge bring the most “drama and entertainment.”

The two-time Challenge winner makes her return to MTV’s version of the competition show on Battle of the Eras.

Cara previously surfaced in Battle For a New Champion as a mercenary, appearing in just one episode for an elimination.

She then appeared in The Challenge: All Stars 4, where she was among OGs competing for prize money on the Paramount+ spinoff. Her return to competition featured several elimination wins and a runner-up finish at the final.

However, it feels like forever since she’s done an MTV season, having last appeared in War of the Worlds 2 with boyfriend Paulie Calafiore.

Interestingly enough, several individuals she said provide the most drama on The Challenge will appear as her castmates in MTV’s upcoming Season 40.

Cara Maria shares which castmates bring The Challenge ‘drama’

Fans of The Challenge likely have their picks for who is bringing the drama in episodes, and many would likely list Amanda Garcia as their first pick.

That’s who Cara named first in a social media clip featuring her All Stars 4 and Battle of the Eras castmate, Ryan Kehoe.

“Providing, I would say, Amanda, a thousand percent,” Cara said when Ryan told her the fan question they received.

“It’s like Queen B of bees. You’re gonna get something. You’re not gonna be bored when Amanda’s talking,” she added.

Amanda shared the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with several emojis, including a devil emoji. A loving heart face was also in the emojis, suggesting Amanda might be getting along with Cara after a previous beef.

Cara also named Amanda’s close friend, Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, next. Ashley last appeared in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies and mysteriously exited due to a heated altercation with her castmate.

That altercation never appeared in any episodes, but Ashley apparently crossed the line with what she said to her castmate, resulting in her getting kicked off the show.

Next up, Cara named her former teammate for the Final Reckoning season, Marie Roda. The duo went from rivals to friends and reached the final in the process.

“Greatly missed. Bring back Marie,” Cara said when speaking about their third pick for drama.

Cara included herself in the cast members who bring drama

In addition to naming those castmates, Cara named herself one of the show’s top five drama and entertainment providers.

“Me, because whenever I breathe, s*** f***ing happens,” Cara said regarding her appearances on the show.

Her comments arrive after she was involved in drama in her first season of The Challenge in a while, All Stars 4. That drama came from multiple castmates, including Laurel Stucky and Nicole Zanatta, who reunited and attempted to rekindle their romance but also plotted to win the season.

When she needed someone to talk to about Nicole, Cara was Laurel’s supportive friend. However, Laurel and Nicole were strategizing to get Cara out of the game. They plotted to turn the rest of the house against Cara so nobody would align with her or help her during the game.

Cara didn’t fully realize what was happening or everything others said about her during filming. She finally realized it after watching the episodes, which included cast members’ confessional interviews and footage of conversations she hadn’t known about.

Following the airing of the season, Cara revealed she no longer wanted anything to do with her castmate.

In addition, Cara feuded with Kam “Killa Kam” Williams throughout the season until Cara eliminated her from the show. In post-filming interviews, Kam suggested they might be amicable in future seasons but weren’t friends outside of the show.

For their final pick, Ryan said their castmate Tina Barta provides a “fun” kind of drama for the fans to see on The Challenge.

On The Challenge Season 40, viewers will see Cara, Ryan, Amanda, and Tina return along with 36 other cast members, so there could be much drama that unfolds in the episodes.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c on MTV.