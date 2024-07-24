The Challenge: Amanda Garcia claims Season 40 castmate went ‘crying to everyone’ about her being ‘mean’

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras will feature the return of Amanda Garcia, whom Johnny Bananas once dubbed “the spawn of Satan” in a previous season.

Amanda is known as a “devil” on the show for not backing away from drama, calling out castmates, and telling it like it is.

Soon after fans claimed the Season 40 trailer lacked drama, Amanda stayed true to form in a new video promoting MTV’s upcoming season.

The promotional video reviews Olivia’s betrayal of her friends Horacio Gutierrez and Nurys Mateo during the previous season. Horacio, Nurys, and Kyland Young are included in the video to watch key footage from the season.

It also allowed Amanda to learn about what happened during The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion, as it included one of her least favorite castmates, Michele Fitzgerald.

Amanda called out Michele during their interview and made several comments after the video dropped online.

Amanda blasts castmate in Season 40 promo video

An interview recorded as a new promotional content for Battle of the Eras features Amanda, Michele, and Olivia. Amanda is surprisingly seated next to Michele, whom she’s made it no secret she dislikes.

The clip shows select moments from Season 39 highlighting Olivia’s betrayal of Nurys. Olivia brings Amanda up to speed on what occurred, with Michele occasionally adding comments.

Throughout the video (below), Amanda seems intent on claiming that Michele “manipulated” Olivia to vote how she wanted, which is what caused all the drama. Michele disputes it with her, but Amanda doesn’t seem ready to believe it.

Towards the end of the video, Olivia says she’s apologized to Nurys, but her future actions toward her during The Challenge will say more. Michele says she thinks Nurys is OK after what happened in Season 39.

“But you’re also the reason they have a rift: you made her pick Moriah [Jadea] and did not pick who she really wanted to pick,” Amanda tells Michele.

“We’re all adults,” Olivia added regarding her decision.

“She was basically in a catch-22,” Michele explained to Amanda about Olivia’s choice of who to save.

“I don’t think so,” Amanda said, disregarding Michele’s remarks.

“You just think anything I do is my fault,” Michele said before the end of the interview.

“Because you’re always doing something sneaky, dude,” Amanda replied, “Every season, you’re on some sneaky a** s***.”

“And you were able to manipulate her, but you’re on a different season now, dude,” Amanda told Michele.

The bickering continued as Michele said Amanda has a “great reputation” amongst their various Season 40 castmates.

“B***h, do you not know me? I don’t give a f*** what reputation I have,” Amanda replied.

“Well, hopefully, there’s another d*** here you can s*** because you do that every season. So, good luck, sis,” she told Michelle as Olivia was utterly shocked.

Amanda blasts castmate for ‘crying’ after interview

After The Challenge posted the new video on social media, fans and cast members reacted to the interview. That included Amanda dropping by the Instagram comments and making additional remarks about her castmate.

“I wish they woulda shown her running back to the hotel and crying to everyone about how ‘mean I am’. Like b**** who tf you trying to swing to your side they already know what I’m about,” she wrote with crying laughing emojis.

“*sobbing,” Michele wrote in one of the replies to Amanda’s comment.

Amanda takes to Instagram. Pic credit: @thechallenge/Instagram

The two reality TV stars first appeared together on a season of MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies. That season’s stories included the showmance between Amanda and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat.

Initially, Amanda and Michele appeared to hit it off and were friends while episodes aired, but drama erupted when Michele became involved with Fessy away from the show. Amanda called out her castmate, claiming she felt she was being shady, including talking about castmates.

Fessy, Michele, and Amanda were castmates again on CBS’s The Challenge: USA 2 spin-off, where Amanda blasted Michele early in the season. Neither Michele nor Amanda is dating Fessy, and he isn’t in the Season 40 cast.

Based on the above interview, Amanda still has no intentions of being amicable with Michele, although Battle of the Eras episodes have yet to air on MTV. Fans of the reality TV competition series seem more than ready to see what unfolds!

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c on MTV.