The Challenge fans react to seeing Paulie Calafiore hanging out with his former rival

Fans of The Challenge seemed surprised to see Paulie Calafiore getting along with his rival castmate while at a major event.

During his several seasons of MTV’s competition series, viewers have seen Paulie in heated altercations and feuds with several castmates, including Theo Campbell, Josh Martinez, and Johnny Bananas.

During War of the Worlds 2, Paulie and his girlfriend Cara Maria Sorbello seemed unpopular with castmates due to their gameplay, which included targeting those who weren’t working to help them reach the final.

Among their biggest targets during the season was another power couple: Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley.

However, Jordan and Tori overcame the odds to win eliminations and reach the final.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Based on Tori and Cara’s feud, viewers may have thought Paulie and Jordan weren’t amicable off the show, but that looks inaccurate now.

Paulie and Jordan reunited for a big event in Montana

Paulie shared many photos and videos from a boxing event he and Jordan hosted in Montana this month.

One of his recent videos included the caption “Best National Anthem EVER” and featured singer DINER (Jordan’s girlfriend).

The video also highlights boxing matches and glimpses of Jordan and Paulie as hosts and announcers.

Another video features more highlights from the night of boxing matches set to Hanumankind’s popular song Big Dawgz.

Among those highlights is Jordan chokeslamming Paulie onto the mat, similar to a professional wrestling move.

“THANK YOU MONTANA!! You showed up and you showed OUT!! Special thank you to the GOAT @jordan_wiseley for co-hosting with me and @localdinergirl for SLAYING the national anthem (just wait for it 😮‍💨)!” Paulie wrote in the caption of the IG post.

Ten Productions and Top Tier Boxing presented the Fight Night boxing event last week at Kimpton Armory Hotel’s Armory Music Hall in Bozeman, Montana. According to event details, it featured some of the best fighters in the region battling it out in the ring, as well as models, guest speakers, and more.

Fans reacted to surprising footage of rivals together

On Paulie’s Instagram posts, fans reacted to seeing the former War of the Worlds 2 rivals hanging out for the event. The former Big Brother star also replied to several comments that mentioned him and his castmate together.

“Shes a goddess. But seeing you two together 😍😍 emotional ❤️,” a commenter wrote.

“@blueskeye1 Jordan and I hosting together? That’s pretty cool to know, thank you!” Paulie replied.

Paulie responds to a fan. Pic credit: @paulcalafiore_/Instagram

“Wait Paulie and Jordan hanging out together. I thought they hate each other,” a commenter wrote on one of Paulie’s IG video posts.

“Crazy concept to think we leave the game in the game 😂,” Paulie replied.

Paulie interacts with another supporter. Pic credit: @paulcalafiore_/Instagram

“@jordan_wiseley @paulcalafiore_ the best Rivals pairing right there,” a commenter wrote, suggesting they’d do well on a themed season of The Challenge.

After Paulie replied to the idea, the commenter said, “you’d both win easily.”

A fan gets to interact with Paul Calafiore. Pic credit: @paulcalafiore_/Instagram

Jordan shared why he and Paulie get along as Season 40 premiere looms

After several seasons away, Paulie returns for his fourth MTV season. He and Jordan are castmates again in MTV’s Season 40, also known as Battle of the Eras, but they’ll be on different teams at the start of the game.

Jordan is part of Era 3, which features his former fiancee, Tori Deal, and former Real World castmates Nia Moore and Averey Tressler. Former finalists Cory Wharton, Tony Raines, Leroy Garrett, and Ride or Dies champ Devin Walker are also on the team.

Meanwhile, Paulie enters the game as part of Era 4, a group of relative newcomers to The Challenge. Among his teammates are Kyland Young, Olivia Kaiser, Horacio Gutierrez, Nurys Mateo, Kaycee Clark, and Theo Campbell.

While appearing with Paulie on Reality After Show on YouTube, Jordan spoke about why they get along outside the show.

“Regardless of how many rivalries we got going, when we are outside of that environment, we all do have this connection. It really is like a family because we know how hard it is—not just physically but mentally—what we go through,” Jordan said of castmates’ shared experience on The Challenge.

Viewers will see if Jordan and Paulie get along during Season 40 or if the spirit of competition takes over again!

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres on Wednesday, August 14, at 8/7c on MTV.