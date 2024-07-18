The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello says ‘super creepy’ activity from fans is making her ‘uncomfortable’

According to Cara Maria Sorbello, some of her fans might have good intentions, but their recent activity makes her “uncomfortable.”

The two-time winner of MTV’s The Challenge took to social media to address the fans asking her specific questions.

On her Instagram Story, Cara posted a quick video mentioning she shares a lot about her life online, but some fans go too far with their requests.

“The questions about ‘Where did you move to’ and stuff so that you can meet me out or see me out, like genuinely, and I know you mean well by it, but it’s like super creepy to me,” she said.

“I’m not going to disclose my location to you. I travel a ton. I’m all over the place. If you see me, you see me,” Cara shared.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Fresh Meat star reiterated that it’s “creepy” for fans to do that and they should “think about it” before sending her those sorts of questions.

Cara revealed an update about her move amid potential split

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Cara’s big move. The Challenge star indicated she was packing many boxes to move to a new place.

The big change came after rumors swirled about her and her boyfriend Paulie Calafiore months ago, suggesting that the couple had split apart.

A statement later indicated that Cara and Paulie were taking time to work some things out with their relationship.

The couple met while filming MTV’s The Challenge: Final Reckoning and began dating off the show, ultimately moving in together. Their relationship continued through subsequent seasons they appeared on together, including War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2.

Interestingly, rumors of a potential split and updates arrived after their involvement in filming The Challenge: Battle of the Eras.

Cara told fans Season 40 includes ‘new wounds’

The Challenge recently unveiled its official trailer for Season 40, which showcases some of what viewers can expect from the exciting episodes.

With 40 fierce and entertaining competitors in the cast, there should be much to see throughout the season. Cara commented on the show’s recent Instagram post to tease the season further.

“There’s so many stories this season. Old wounds. New wounds. Betrayals. Romance. Insane challenges. So many rivalries and maybe new friendships. Literally everything. U guys r gonna love it,” Cara suggested.

Cara weighs in. Pic credit: @thechallenge/Instagram

While Cara recently appeared on All Stars 4 on Paramount+, this marks her first full season of MTV’s The Challenge. She previously appeared alongside Paulie on MTV’s War of the Worlds 2. During their team’s run to the final, the power couple’s gameplay, actions, and comments stirred things up with multiple castmates.

When Season 40 starts, they may have a few lingering enemies from WOTW 2 and Cara’s rivals from All Stars 4 to contend with. There may also be hints or more significant details about what led to Cara and Paulie’s recent relationship situation.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres on MTV on Wednesday, August 14, at 8/7c.