The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello reveals if she’d rather team up with Paulie or Cody Calafiore for future seasons

Cara Maria Sorbello helps boyfriend Paulie Calafiore during The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 final. Pic credit: Paramount+

When competing on The Challenge, having the right partner can make all the difference. That was clear in the past two seasons’ finals, as Kaycee Clark and Amber Borzotra won alongside Chris “CT” Tamburello.

Some cast members are forced to choose between friends when it comes to picking a partner, and in the case of Cara Maria Sorbello, she might have to choose between her boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore, or his brother, Cody.

A fan recently asked Cara which Calafiore brother she’d choose for a partners-themed season, and her answer made a lot of sense.

Cara Maria reveals which Calafiore brother she’d team up with for The Challenge

This past weekend, Cara Maria Sorbello opened up her Instagram Story for fans to send in questions. One individual asked if she’d rather partner up with Cody or Paulie for The Challenge.

Cara chose Cody even though he has zero Challenge experience compared to Paulie, who appeared in three seasons of MTV’s competition series.

“If teams of 2…@CodyCalafiore Look how me and @paulcalafiore_ on separate teams dominated all the dailies on War of the Worlds 1! It let’s you look out for each other plus it’s more fun trying to compete against him than to try to keep up with him!” Cara replied on her Instagram story.

In another slide shown below, Cara Maria responded to a fan asking how they’d get through the next season of The Challenge if she’s not in the cast. Cara gave a funny reply as she told them, “Like this,” and covered her eyes with her hand.

Paulie and Cara did three Challenge seasons together

Both Paulie and Cody Calafiore got their reality TV starts on Big Brother. Paulie appeared on Big Brother 18, while Cody was the winner of Big Brother 22.

Following his time on Big Brother, Paulie moved on to other shows, including MTV’s Ex on the Beach Season 1 and The Challenge. His Challenge debut was Final Reckoning, where he reached the final alongside BB star Natalie Negrotti, and they finished in third place among four teams.

He returned for War of the Worlds, and as Cara mentioned, they were dominant in dailies alongside their teammates.

Cara was partnered with Theo Campbell, while Paulie was with “Ninja” Natalie Duran. However, Paulie failed to complete a daily challenge ahead of the final and got eliminated via a purge.

In the War of the Worlds 2 season, Cara and Paulie worked as a power couple to control a powerful alliance in the game on Team USA. Thanks to Kayleigh Morris, they also had some help from the UK side.

Paulie and Cara were amongst the Team USA finalists that season, along with Zach Nichols and Natalie Duran, but they finished as runner-ups. Much of that was due to Paulie gassing out during the final. That infamous moment continues to haunt him, which could be another reason Cara would be wiser to team up with Cody.

The season format always changes too. While the past two Challenge seasons featured pairs throughout the season, it could always be another team situation for Season 38. MTV could also have castmates paired with rivals, exes, or “bloodlines” for a season.

Can Paulie Finish The Final? | The Challenge: War of The Worlds 2

Watch this video on YouTube

As of this report, there are no rumors or confirmed cast members for The Challenge Season 38, so it’s unclear if Cara Maria and Paulie will make their returns to the show.

The Challenge CBS cast rumors have been ongoing, and neither Cody nor Paulie were listed amongst cast members for the spinoff, although many other Big Brother stars are rumored to be filming in Argentina.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.