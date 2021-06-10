The Challenge’s Ashley Kelsey welcomes baby daughter with boyfriend Kerryon Johnson

Kerryon Johnson and Ashley Kelsey are officially parents. Pic credit: @ashleymariekelsey/Instagram

Former Challenge winner Ashley Kelsey gave birth to a daughter with her boyfriend, NFL star Kerryon Johnson, nearby for support and to see his newborn.

The couple welcomed Snoh Marie Johnson to the world on Tuesday morning, with the proud parents each sharing exclusive photos and their own thoughts about the special moment.

In particular, Ashley expressed her excitement at her baby’s arrival saying she couldn’t have imagined how “perfect” her daughter would be.

Ashley shares about baby daughter and ‘incredible journey’

On Tuesday at 9:09 a.m. Eastern Time, Ashley Marie Kelsey gave birth to Snoh Marie at the St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Ashley, 34, shared an Instagram post (below) introducing Snoh Marie, commented on how “perfect” she is, and the “incredible journey.”

“To my little best friend who stole my heart from the moment I found out I was pregnant. I can’t believe you are finally here, I just sit and stare at you because I never could have imagined you’d be this perfect. Pregnancy is the most incredible journey and ends in the most rewarding way!” she said in her IG post.

“I’m so grateful and feel so beyond blessed to have you in my life. I can’t wait to watch you grow. @kj_hey your daddy has been so supportive and my rock during this entire pregnancy and I couldn’t have asked for a better man to take this journey on with!

I love you both! 🤍,” Ashley said in her caption.

Her post includes People’s exclusive photos of the newborn as Ashley holds her close. In one of the two photos, Kerryon Johnson admires his baby daughter with her smiling mother.

Ashley mentioned in People’s exclusive report that it’s “surreal” for her to become a mother and that she has been “staring at her” since she arrived. According to Ashley, boyfriend Kerryon also selected the name in order to have something unique for their daughter.

The Instagram post brought many Likes and comments, including several Challenge stars dropping by to give their congratulations and gush over the couple’s newborn.

“YAYY!! So happy for you! Beautiful baby girl and beautiful name!” Challenge star Jenna Compono, who is expecting her first child, commented.

Pic credit: @ashleymariekelsey/Instagram

“OMG congratulations you guys!!!!” commented The Challenge: All Stars’ Mark Long.

Pic credit: @ashleymariekelsey/Instagram

“Nice work mama!! She’s pure joy,” two-time Challenge winner Paula Beckert commented on Ashley’s IG post.

Pic credit: @ashleymariekelsey/Instagram

In addition to Challenge stars, Taylor Selfridge, who is Cory Wharton’s girlfriend and mother of his daughter Mila, also commented.

“I love her so much already,” the Are You The One? 5 and Ex on the Beach star commented.

Pic credit: @ashleymariekelsey/Instagram

Kerryon Johnson shows off baby daughter, praises mothers

Kerryon, who spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Eagles in May. He also shared his own set of exclusive photos in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

In his caption, the 23-year-old NFL running back indicated that a “slice of heaven was born” Tuesday morning and that Snoh Marie has his “full heart and cuddles forever and ever!”

He gave praise to not only his girlfriend, but “all the moms out there” for what they go through in order to give birth.

“@ashleymariekelsey handled pregnancy like a champ and finished out labor like nothing I’ve ever seen before…..I’m telling y’all one thing i am sure glad i can’t get pregnant cause i ain’t real enough😂😂😂 S/o to all the moms out there y’all got my respect even more!” Kerryon commented in his IG post’s caption.

The Challenge alum, NFL star ready for parenthood

Ashley and Kerryon announced they were expecting a baby girl this past Christmas. Over the months leading up to Snoh Marie’s birth, Ashley kept friends and fans updated online.

That included a post this past Sunday in which she showed one last look at her baby bump just days ahead of giving birth.

“Last Sunday before I become a mommy! 🥰” Ashley shared with a series of photos, the last of which shows how her baby bump looked at 24 weeks pregnant.

Ashley appeared on two regular seasons of The Challenge and a Champs vs. Stars spinoff, after originally debuting on The Real World: San Diego. She was on the winning team for Battle of the Seasons in 2012. That team also featured ex-boyfriend Zach Nichols.

The former castmates will soon have even more in common, as Zach and his wife, Challenge alum Jenna Nichols, are also expecting their first child this year.

The three stars from MTV’s competition show will soon be able to share the joys of parenting, which they may find to be one of the most rewarding challenges in their lives so far.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.