Ashley Kelsey of The Challenge shares she is pregnant, gender reveal: ‘Our biggest blessing yet’

Ashley Kelsey of The Challenge and Real World fame is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, football player Kerryon Johnson.

The couple revealed their “biggest blessing yet” in a social media post on Christmas Day, bringing plenty of congratulations for them.

Their gender reveal video included a funny reaction from Kerryon, as fans and The Challenge stars also dropped by to give congratulations.

Ashley and boyfriend share gender reveal video

In a video to share the big news, Ashley and her boyfriend stood out in snowy weather and then popped colorful confetti to reveal the gender of their baby.

Pink confetti shot out overhead to let everyone know it’s a girl, as Ashley laughed about it. Meanwhile, her guy’s reaction was priceless, as he might have been really hoping for a son to toss the football around with.

“I knew it. Are you sad?” Ashley asks, still chuckling a bit but excited.

“Nope, just gotta go to jail one day. It is what it is. I just really thought it was gonna be blue,” he jokes.

Many of The Challenge stars of the past and present commented on Ashley’s post, giving their congratulations to the couple and warm wishes.

“Omg congrats Ash! 💕,” wrote Kailah Casillas.

“Lmfao @kj_hey reaction had me ROLLLLLLING. Omg 😭 I CANT WAIT TO MEET THIS PRECIOUS BABY GIRL 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗,” Tori Deal commented.

“Maybe on the next one!! 😆💙 Congrats you guys!!!!” commented Challenge veteran Derrick Kosinski.

Even Cory Wharton’s girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, who has children with Cory, stopped by to congratulate Ashley.

“YAYYY!! Finally can tell everyone 😍💕 can’t wait for this little princess!!” Selfridge wrote, indicating she knew of the pregnancy.

Other Challenge competitors to drop by in the comments included Jenna Compono, Jemmye Carroll, and Laurel Stucky.

Kerryon Johnson posts about becoming a ‘GirlDad’

Kerryon Johnson also shared a post on his official Instagram. It features a photo holding his girl Ashley Kelsey, and the gender reveal video.

“Swipe to see me officially become a #GirlDad !!!! Which also means one day I’ll go to jail for possibly beating up a lil dude……Dilf of the year award coming soon … P.S also taking name suggestions in the comments as well,” he wrote in his caption.

Ashley Kelsey originally appeared on MTV’s The Real World: San Diego and then debuted on The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons in 2012. She was part of the winning team, which featured her Real World castmates Zach Nichols, Frank Sweeney, and Sam McGinn.

In addition, Ashley showed up for Invasion of the Champions and was part of a Champs vs. Pros spinoff season. Now she’s enjoying life with her boyfriend, Kerryon Johnson.

The 23-year-old is a former standout for the University of Auburn. The 5-foot-11 halfback ended up going to the NFL’s Detroit Lions during the 2018 Draft. The halfback has participated in the past three seasons for the Lions. So far in his career, he’s tallied eight rushing and three receiving touchdowns with over 1,700 yards.

Kerryon and the now-34-year-old Ashley Kelsey have been dating for some time now, and it appears this will be a major blessing for the couple in 2021. Maybe marriage is around the corner for The Challenge star and Lions halfback.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.