The Challenge winner Tori Hall welcomes first child with husband Dusty Gwinn

Two-time Challenge winner Tori Hall has welcomed her first child with her husband, Dusty Gwinn. Pic credit: Paramount+

Tori Hall, who rose to fame on MTV’s Road Rules and The Challenge, has officially welcomed her first child with her husband, Dusty Gwinn!

The couple, who currently reside in North Carolina, shared photos online of their baby boy on Sunday, introducing him to friends, family, and fans.

Tori referred to her newborn as the “sweetest bundle of joy” as she revealed the details, including name, weight, and height, along with the first images shared online.

Tori Hall and Dusty Gwinn welcome new addition to family

It’s a boy! Tori Hall Gwinn revealed that Christian Dean Gwinn is the newest member of her and hubby Dusty Gwinn’s family.

According to Tori’s Instagram post below, Christian Dean arrived as “7lbs 14ounces of perfection” on Sunday, September 26 at 3:56 a.m, per US Weekly’s report.

She shared several new images of him, mostly sleeping, and called him the “sweetest bundle of joy with the squishiest cheeks.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We are obsessed,” The Challenge alum said of her and Dusty’s newest addition to the family.

Tori, 34, and Dusty, 44, married one another last year in North Carolina. Five months later, she revealed she was pregnant with their first child.

However, she never revealed the sex of her baby, leaving that a mystery until now. Christian Dean makes for the sixth member of the Gwinn family.

Before her marriage, Tori had two boys, Brady and Chase, with then-husband and castmate Brad Fiorenza. Dusty brought a daughter to the family, Landrey when he married Tori.

Challenge castmates react to Tori’s baby news

Upon Tori sharing the news of Christian Dean’s arrival on her Instagram page, several Challenge castmates offered their congratulations and words of support.

That included her good friend, Kendal Sheppard, who appeared on The Challenge: All Stars spinoff series on Paramount Plus.

“I’M AN AUNTIE AGAIN!!! 🥳🥳 I mean.. Congratulations mom, dad and brothers!! ❤️❤️❤️,” Kendal commented to Tori.

Pic credit: @torimtv/Instagram

“Oh my goodness!!!!” gushed Jenna Compono, who recently welcomed her first child with Challenge castmate and husband, Zach Nichols.

Pic credit: @torimtv/Instagram

“Yay! Welcome to the world, beautiful Christian!” commented All Stars cast member, Beth Stolarczyk.

Pic credit: @torimtv/Instagram

“Congratulations love!!” commented Ashley Marie Kelsey, who welcomed her first child, a daughter with boyfriend Kerryon Johnson, earlier this year.

Pic credit: @torimtv/Instagram

Tori Hall originally debuted on MTV’s Road Rules 2007: Viewers’ Revenge series before joining The Challenge. Her debut for MTV’s competition series came on The Gauntlet III, where she was a team winner with five other castmates.

She’d return for The Duel II season and make it to Episode 10, where Aneesa Ferreira eliminated her. However, Tori returned for a third season, Cutthroat, where she was on the winning team alongside then-husband Brad Fiorenza, Tyler Duckworth, and Dunbar Merrill.

Since then, Tori hasn’t been back on the show as she’s enjoying life away from reality TV with her new family. However, that hasn’t stopped rumors and fan chatter from starting up with any speculation about another season of The Challenge: All Stars spinoff.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.