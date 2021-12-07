The Challenge winner makes bold claim about Season 37 competitors, fans react

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies competitors assemble for a daily mission. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies moving towards the grand finale, it means only a handful of competitors remain to compete in TJ Lavin’s final.

While they have proven themselves through daily missions, elimination wins, or strategic gameplay, former Challenge winner Zach Nichols doesn’t think they hold a candle to one individual.

He recently commented about the current season’s cast, seeming to nominate one of his former castmates as an all-time great that would be unbeatable on Spies, Lies & Allies.

Zach comments about Season 37 competitors

In a recent tweet, former Battle of the Seasons winner Zach Nichols let it be known that one OG would dominate the competitors on the current Challenge cast.

“Nobody from the current season of The Challenge could beat Brad in anything,” Zach tweeted.

His comment praises former castmate Brad Fiorenza, who currently appears in the cast of The Challenge: All Stars 2 spinoff.

Zach used the keyword “anything,” seeming to suggest eliminations, but he may be referring to running against him in a final too.

Brad, a former cast member on MTV’s The Real World: San Diego, appeared in 10 regular seasons of The Challenge. He was part of 41 total daily challenge wins during those seasons and went 6-6 in eliminations. Brad was also part of the winning team in the Cutthroat season, his fourth appearance in a final.

He’s definitely got the resume as one of the all-time greats based on his career achievements, which is why his addition to All Stars 2 made sense.

The Challenge fans react to Zach’s statement

With Zach’s recent claim about Brad and The Challenge Season 37 cast, many fans gave their opinions on what he’d said, and it seemed to keep coming back to one individual.

An overwhelmingly popular opinion involved four-time Challenge winner Chris “CT” Tamburello, who is part of that Spies, Lies & Allies cast, and closing in on another appearance in a final.

Another fan told Zach there’s no way Brad would beat CT in puzzles, endurance, or physical competitions.

More than a few fans also brought up that Brad and CT previously faced off in an epic elimination which had a shocking ending.

The classic elimination moment featured Brad vs. CT in The Duel Episode 15’s Push Me. It involved each competitor on opposite sides of a log trying to push their way to unhook a carabiner with a flag attached to it on the ground. In an intense battle, CT showed off his power and strength by reaching his flag first.

Unfortunately, he ripped the flag out instead of unhooking the carabiner, resulting in his disqualification. Despite CT looking like a beast in the event, Brad picked up the win. MTV added it as No. 4 in their seven all-time frontrunner eliminations video (below).

Years later, CT hasn’t slowed down and might be more dominant than ever. Viewers recently saw CT’s impressive performance in Episode 17 and learned that TJ Lavin’s final is coming soon. While a “Night of eliminations” was announced, it’d be a major surprise to see any of CT’s current castmates oust him from the game.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.