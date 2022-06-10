The Challenge: USA’s Kyra Green reacts to cast reveal, gets support from Challenge champ

Ex on the Beach 5 star Kyra Green is part of The Challenge: USA spinoff. Pic credit: MTV

Kyra Green is keeping herself booked and busy as the former Love Island star and current Ex on the Beach 5 cast member was revealed as one of the competitors for The Challenge: USA.

The CBS spinoff show will feature Kyra competing against other stars from Love Island, as well as CBS’ Survivor, Big Brother, and Amazing Race.

Following the reveal of the spinoff show’s cast photos, Kyra recorded a quick video for her fans to comment about her experience on the show.

Kyra Green comments on The Challenge: USA reveal

On Wednesday, CBS and The Challenge officially revealed all cast members for the upcoming spinoff, The Challenge: USA. Most of the cast consists of stars from CBS’ Big Brother, Survivor, and Love Island, with a trio of Amazing Race players also competing.

Kyra Green is one of two individuals from Love Island Season 1, as castmate Cashel Barnett joins her. There are also stars from Love Island 2 and 3, including Cinco Holland, Cashay Proudfoot, Javonny Vega, and Shannon St. Clair.

Many cast members posted their official promo photos for the show on Instagram following the announcement. That included Kyra, who shared a message with fans in her caption.

“Homies I’ve been holding this insane news in. I’ll be returning to your TVs on The Challenge: USA! Trust me, you won’t want to miss this one,” Kyra said.

The 25-year-old from Los Angeles, California, not only appeared on Love Island USA’s first season but is currently appearing on MTV’s Ex on the Beach 5, making The Challenge: USA her third reality show.

After sharing her Instagram post, she even received an endorsement from Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell as she called Kyra her “fave!”

Pic credit: @kyra212green/Instagram

Kyra comments on her Challenge: USA season

In addition to her Instagram photo post, Kyra shared a quick video on her Instagram Story, which various Challenge fan accounts also shared. In the clip, she talks about her Challenge experience and thanks fans for their support.

“So yes, guys, I’m gonna be on The Challenge. I’m super f**king excited, and thank you for everyone saying they’re excited to see it. It literally was a very- It wasn’t easy,” she said.

“There’s people that showed up there that I wasn’t expecting to see, and there’s a lot of s**t that I wasn’t expecting to do, but we did it, and I’m excited to watch it, and I’m excited for you guys to see it,” Kyra added.

With the cast members from the four different CBS shows competing on The Challenge: USA, it should be interesting to see if alliances form based on their shows or other strategies. One would think Big Brother will have the alliance aspect of The Challenge locked down, but one never knows what the Love Island stars might bring to the competition!

The Challenge: USA premieres on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.