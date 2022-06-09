The Challenge: USA’s Shannon St. Clair shares how CBS did her ‘very dirty,’ speaks on spinoff show experience

Former Love Island 3 star Shannon St. Clair will appear in The Challenge: USA spinoff on CBS. Pic credit: Love Island USA/YouTube

The Challenge: USA will bring stars from CBS’ Big Brother, Survivor, Amazing Race, and Love Island to the longtime competition show featuring daily challenges and elimination battles. That often brings drama too, and with cast members from the four shows, anything’s possible.

Love Island has started bringing competitors to MTV’s main show, and with the spinoff, there will be a variety of fresh faces from various seasons of Love Island.

One of the Love Island stars competing in the spinoff is Shannon St. Clair, who recently gave her thoughts about the show and explained one way that CBS really “did her dirty.” In addition, she commented about her preparation for the show and the fans showing love.

Shannon St. Clair says The Challenge: USA was ‘hardest s**t’ she’s ever done

On Wednesday, CBS and The Challenge revealed cast photos for The Challenge: USA spinoff. There are 20 different competitors on the show that come from various backgrounds and the shows Big Brother, Survivor, Amazing Race, and Love Island.

Love Island’s Shannon St. Clair hopped on Instagram to share a video to her IG Story in which she spoke about why she’d been so quiet on social media due to being away filming the show in Argentina.

“Let me just tell you. That was the hardest s**t I have ever done in my entire life. I wasn’t expecting to be on, so I didn’t really watch or prepare for it at all,” Shannon said, chuckling in her video.

She said she was “overwhelmed by the amount of love and support” fans sent about her appearance, including videos and photos she saw about her being on the spinoff.

Shannon told fans she’s excited for them to tune in on July 6 because “it’s gonna be a wild ride,” later mentioning that Love Island doesn’t quite prepare them for a show like The Challenge.

She commented about pushing herself to her limits, also mentioning that Amazing Race is good at puzzles, Big Brother is good with alliances, and Survivor stars can survive in the wilderness.

“What did Love Island prepare me for, for The Challenge? We just made out with everybody,” Shannon joked.

Shannon shares with fans that ‘CBS definitely did me very dirty’

In addition to the above comments, Shannon talked about the cast photos released on Wednesday, commenting that her photo (below) didn’t quite come out how she would’ve liked for the promotion.

“Also, my photo? CBS definitely did me very dirty in that,” she commented in her IG Story video, adding, “I honestly- I don’t even know who it is. It doesn’t even look like me.”

“I mean, don’t get me wrong, it was rough out there. It was not glitz and glamour; I’ll tell you that. We like never wore makeup or anything,” she said.

Shannon went on to say that despite not loving her photo, she still plans to share it like “7,000 times” anyways due to her excitement of being part of the spinoff. She’ll be one of several Love Island 3 stars in the cast, along with Cinco Holland, Javonny Vega, and Cashay Proudfoot.

There are a total of eight Love Islanders in The Challenge: USA. Love Island 1’s Kyra Green and Cashel Barnett, Love Island 2’s Cely Vazquez, and Justine Ndiba are also featured in the competition spinoff show.

Based on Shannon’s comments, she wasn’t prepared enough for the experience. However, she is feeling the love from her fans and is excited for them to see how things go during her time on the show.

The Challenge: USA premieres Wednesday, July 6, at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.