The Challenge: USA 2 spoilers: Who got eliminated in Episode 2 of the spinoff season?

Fans were left with a cliffhanger when The Challenge: USA 2’s premiere episode ended without any elimination results.

Nobody went home, but that’s expected to change with Episode 2, as the first competitor should get eliminated.

At least two competitors were already voted into The Arena, with host TJ Lavin preparing to draw an opponent for one of them.

Online spoilers for The Challenge: USA 2 give viewers who can’t wait to see what happens an idea of what to expect at The Arena.

There have also been teases of what else will happen in the episode, which arrives on Sunday, August 13.

Without further warning, here are spoilers for who goes home in The Challenge: USA 2, Episode 2.

Who goes home in Episode 2 of The Challenge: USA 2?

In the USA 2 premiere episode, Blue Team won the season’s first daily challenge. With that, they were granted safety from the first elimination and could choose one man and one woman to potentially compete.

They picked Amazing Race’s Luis Colon and Big Brother’s Ameerah Jones. TJ then informed the other competitors from the two losing teams about the results of the secret votes they cast.

He revealed all of the cast members who received votes. MTV star Johnny Bananas and Big Brother’s Monte Taylor had four apiece for the men, while Survivor’s Michele Fitzgerald received three, the most of any women’s competitor.

Other competitors who got votes included Desi Williams with one and Wes Bergmann and Dusty Harris with two each.

The episode concluded with TJ firing up The Hopper, a large device containing yellow balls with the cast members’ names. The cast members with the most votes had the most balls in The Hopper and the greatest chances of being picked for the men’s or women’s elimination.

The Challenge: USA 2 host TJ Lavin prepares to draw someone’s name for an elimination battle. Pic credit: Paramount+

Based on previously released spoilers, the first elimination features Ameerah, as it appears that Michele has the luck, or misfortune, of having her name drawn from The Hopper. That pits them against one another in an unknown event.

However, spoilers indicated that Michele will be victorious, sending the Big Brother star and Challenge rookie home from USA 2. As far as what event they’ll battle in, that is officially revealed when the episode arrives.

What else happens in the new episode?

IMDB provided a synopsis of Episode 2, which airs on CBS on Sunday, August 13, and is called Blurred Battle Lines.

“The challengers battle it out in a difficult water challenge; a new alliance is formed to target a veteran; romance blossoms between two teammates,” IMDB’s synopsis says.

A clip shows a preview of the water challenge, with TJ chuckling as several competitors plummet into the water below them.

So what about the “romance” mentioned in the synopsis? Monsters and Critics previously reported Tori has a flirty relationship with a Survivor star, teased in a preview clip for Episode 2. However, fans didn’t seem on board to have to watch another showmance involving Tori.

In addition, a second elimination matchup could arrive, or there might be another cliffhanger as TJ starts up The Hopper to choose someone’s opponent.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.