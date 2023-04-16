The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers reveal first cast member elimination as filming is underway

The Challenge: USA Season 2 began filming this past week with a cast of competitors, including CBS and MTV stars.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about the USA 2 cast members to expect in the competition spinoff show’s second season.

As of this writing, at least the first elimination event has taken place, seemingly sending one competitor home early in the season.

Spoilers have revealed the name of that cast member ahead of the show’s trailer or any episodes getting released.

Remember, that person’s elimination could always change based on any twists or loopholes that might be part of the spinoff show’s format.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This report will include spoilers for The Challenge: USA Season 2.

First of The Challenge: USA 2 eliminations revealed

Spoilers arrive regularly during filming for MTV’s The Challenge and its various spinoffs. The first elimination may now be revealed, as @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram and PinkRose at the Venmo forum thread shared details.

Based on the spoilers, rookie Ameerah Jones from Big Brother is the first competitor eliminated from The Challenge: USA 2.

Ameerah, 32, appeared as a houseguest on Big Brother Season 24, placing 14th in the game.

During her time on Big Brother, she formed alliances and had loyalties with cast members, including Daniel Durston, Terrance Higgins, and Alyssa Snider.

Alyssa is a cast member on The Challenge: USA 2, per the Vevmo forum, so it’s possible they were also allies there.

Other details about The Challenge: USA Season 2

As mentioned, the second season of the USA spinoff will bring MTV stars into the show, including seven-time champion Johnny Bananas, Ride or Dies winner Tori Deal, two-time winner Wes Bergmann, and two-time finalist Paulie Calafiore.

Other MTV stars include Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Amanda Garcia, Michele Fitzgerald, Cory Wharton, KellyAnne Judd, and Jonna Mannion.

That marks a first for the show, as it previously only featured CBS reality TV stars from Big Brother, Amazing Race, Survivor, and Love Island. There will still be individuals from those shows on USA 2, except for Love Island, which is no longer on CBS as it moved over to Peacock.

Longtime Challenge host TJ Lavin returns to host the spinoff’s second season. Based on spoilers, this season is being filmed in Croatia.

The format of the season has yet to be revealed. In Season 1, competitors were given a random teammate by The Algorithm in each episode. That mixed things up, so everyone mostly worked with a new partner for each daily challenge and potentially in the elimination.

Eliminations started with pairs of male-female teammates competing in each episode. It switched to individual eliminations as the season moved toward the final.

Even with teammates changing each episode in The Challenge: USA, alliances formed early and mostly held strong through the season. Ultimately, many Survivor stars reached the final, with Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina winning the show.

They’re currently appearing on The Challenge: World Championship spinoff to win more money and be the first-ever Challenge champions, but so are more than a few MTV Legends and other international MVPs.

Beyond the USA 2 cast members, location, host, and first elimination, little is known about the show. However, more spoilers will arrive in the coming weeks as more eliminations occur, and eventually, the show crowns its winner(s).

The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount+. The Challenge: USA 2 premiere date is TBA.