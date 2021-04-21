The Challenge, TJ Lavin among MTV TV & Movie Awards 2021 nominees

The Challenge’s TJ Lavin is among Best Host nominees at the MTV TV & Movie Awards. Pic credit: MTV

Just ahead of The Challenge: Double Agents finale, the MTV reality competition series, and its longtime host, TJ Lavin, are amongst award nominees.

Lavin has been nominated for one of the 2021 MTV TV & Movie Awards, joining other stars including Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Gal Gadot, and Sasha Baron Cohen.

The Challenge is also up for an award, joining TV shows including Love Island, The Daily Show, Geordie Shore, and Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

The Challenge among MTV’s 2021 TV award nominees

During The Challenge Season 36, competitors were involved in a spy-themed season called Double Agents, with a total of $1 million in prize money up for grabs.

Throughout the season, there was drama, backstabbing, lies, deceit, daily challenges, injuries, and tough eliminations. It ultimately whittled down a field of about 30 competitors to just eight remaining to compete for big money in Iceland.

The Double Agents season finale arrives on Wednesday, April 21, where one team will be crowned this season’s champions after making it to the end of the final mission.

Just recently, The Challenge was revealed among nominees for Best Competition Series at the 2021 MTV TV & Movie Awards. It’ll be vying for the award against contenders that include Legendary, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Circle, and The Masked Singer.

One would have to think the MTV competition series has an edge at the awards show, but that remains to be seen. It’s worth noting The Challenge was not part of the Best Reality Cast nominees. Instead, that includes MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation, 90 Day Fiance, and RuPaul’s Drag Race, among others.

TJ Lavin looks to claim the Best Host award

With The Challenge already nominated, it’s only natural that the show’s host would also receive a nod. Host TJ Lavin has been at the helm of the reality competition series since Season 11 and had become a fixture for the show.

Fans are generally entertained by Lavin’s hilarious comments on the show as he playfully trolls competitors or gets on their case for not competing hard enough. There’s also his love of trivia challenges and seeing competitors suffer, but only to a minor extent, usually in terms of falling into the water in hilarious ways.

In 2021, he was seen hosting The Challenge even more than usual. TJ was not only the host for MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents but also the spinoff series, The Challenge: All Stars which premiered on Paramount Plus in April.

At the 2021 MTV TV & Movie Awards, TJ will be up against his network’s fellow host, Rob Dyrdek of Ridiculousness, a show typically airing before and after Double Agents. Also contending for this year’s Best Host award are Tiffany Haddish for Kids Say the Darndest Things, RuPaul for RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Nicole Byer for Nailed It!

How to vote and when to watch

In addition to the two categories mentioned above, there will be a variety of other actors, reality TV stars, shows, series, movies, and moments up for awards. They range from Best Fight and Best Kiss to Best Dating Show and Breakthrough Social Media star.

Fans can vote for their choices in all of the award categories at the MTV TV & Movie Awards voting page. As of this report, fans could vote up to 10 times per category to really make their votes count.

TWO nights, twice the fun! ✨



The #MTVAwards are back for an epic two-night celebration, May 16th and May 17th on MTV! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/PAackAqTt5 — MTV (@MTV) April 19, 2021

The awards show itself is scheduled to be a two-night presentation with the first night set to take place on Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. The second night will be Monday, May 17, beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

The Challenge: Double Agents finale airs Wednesday, April 21 at 8/7c on MTV.