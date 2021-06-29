The Challenge star pokes fun at casting situation: ‘I’m the joke’

Cast members assembled for The Challenge Season 31 Pic credit: Paramount+

While the 37th season of MTV’s The Challenge has been filming in Croatia, there have been several notable stars who weren’t amongst the cast.

They include finalist Paulie Calafiore and his girlfriend, two-time winner Cara Maria Sorbello, who hasn’t appeared on the show since War of the Worlds 2.

After recent comments from Paulie about castmates snitching on him and Cara to production, she joked about her casting situation online in terms of not getting called.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cara shares joke about her casting versus castmates

In a series of Instagram story slides over the past weekend, Cara showed she can still poke some fun at herself when it comes to her reality TV show, The Challenge.

A fan apparently was trying to answer a question on their IG Story, “if you could meet one Challenger who would it be?” The slide included images of Cara Maria, Chris “CT” Tamburello, and Tori Deal.

While the fan seemed to say they couldn’t decide between those three individuals, Cara gave an interesting answer, which involved some further explanation.

“One of these is not like the others,” Cara commented on the fan’s photo, sharing to her IG Story.

Pic credit: @misscaramaria/Instagram Story

Cara’s joke may have looked like she was bragging about herself compared to her two former castmates. However, she explained in a follow-up slide what she meant by that joke.

“For those who didn’t get the joke on the last slide. I’m the joke. Two are still getting called for competition. One is in Montana snugging dogs. So I’m a little easier to meet,” Cara shared in her Instagram slide that shows her hugging a dog in her lap.

Pic credit: @misscaramaria/Instagram Story

Cara’s joke arrives after Paulie’s ‘snitches’ comments about castmates

Over the weekend, Cara’s boyfriend and Challenge castmate, Paulie Calafiore, was part of an interview on the Mike Lewis Podcast. During the discussion, Paulie was asked about an elimination that was supposed to take place on the Final Reckoning season but had to be changed.

Paulie and his teammate, Natalie Negrotti, were supposed to compete in a certain event against Tony Raines and Johnny Bananas for that elimination. However, something went awry with the event’s setup, causing a possible disadvantage to one team. That resulted in complaints to those in charge.

Due to the complaints, that elimination was allegedly changed to a new one and filmed the following day. That’s the event viewers saw take place in the televised Final Reckoning episode.

That televised elimination featured Tony and Paulie downing cookies and chunky milk as their teammates Natalie and Bananas had to keep their arms raised above their hands as long as possible. Natalie and Paulie ultimately got the win to eliminate Bananas and Tony.

Paulie asked Mike Lewis during the podcast interview how details about the change in elimination came out. After learning from Mike that maybe castmate Marie Roda spilled the details a while back, Paulie said he had to be careful when it comes to talking about production or things left out in editing.

He then went on to say some of his and Cara’s castmates are “like snitches” who will run to production with anything they say or do to try to keep them off the show.

It’s possible that something they said, or that Cara said off The Challenge in an interview or on social media is responsible for her not getting called for the show. Paulie suggested some of the things castmates will go to production with about them aren’t true.

Right now, it’s all speculation and there’s been no confirmation anywhere that Cara is not getting calls due to something she said or did.

During the podcast, Paulie also revealed that he turned down a casting call for The Challenge Season 37 due to training for the Winter Olympics. If that’s true, then it’s possible Cara Maria just isn’t getting any calls, or production wants them both back together for a season.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.