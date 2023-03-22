The Challenge star Johnny Bananas teases ‘major announcement’ on the way

The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas made a celebrated return to reality TV in the past year, coming back for MTV’s competition series after several seasons away.

The seven-time champion failed in his quest to add another championship to the collection with his Ride or Dies campaign but is currently searching for a different win on spinoff The Challenge: World Championship.

The show features MTV Legends partnered up with global MVPs from the United States, United Kingdom, Argentina, and Australia, with the winning pair becoming world champions of The Challenge.

Bananas also keeps himself busy with other projects, including his weekly Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast.

However, he seems to have something else on the way, as he’s prepping fans for a “major announcement” with his latest post online.

Here’s what The Challenge OG Bananas might be referring to with his latest tease on social media.

Johnny Bananas teases big announcement on social media

Taking to his Instagram, Bananas shared a carousel post of photos featuring himself wearing a sleeveless camouflage hoodie, grey sweatpants, black and white sneakers, and red fingerless gloves.

The first photo of several has The Challenge star smiling as he sits on the floor leaning against a white wall with a “Rumble” logo next to him. He’s also wearing a black Rumble winter hat.

The next several photos have Bananas practicing some punches with Rumble punching bags as he’s donned white boxing gloves.

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT Droppin Tomorrow!!!” he wrote in his IG post’s caption, which included red alert, boxing glove, and mindblown emojis.

What is The Challenge star’s major announcement?

The photo series seems to hint at what Bananas has on the way, as he’s practicing for boxing, which potentially teases he’ll participate in a celebrity boxing match. If that’s the case, he’ll be the latest Challenge star to participate in this sort of event.

Previously, his castmates Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Jozea Florez, Kaycee Clark, and Josh Martinez were involved in a Big Brother celebrity boxing event in Texas.

Bananas’ castmate Corey Wharton also participated in a high-profile celebrity boxing match in Los Angeles, battling fellow reality star Chase DeMoor from Too Hot to Handle.

It’s unknown who Bananas might take on, but many fans hope it’s one of his fellow stars from The Challenge. Some have even suggested his rival-turned-friend Wes Bergmann would make a great opponent.

There are other possibilities for what Bananas is teasing, and one of those is another reality TV show. Monsters and Critics reported several weeks ago that Bananas could appear in House of Villains, a reality show set for E! featuring some of the biggest reality TV villains of all time.

Other potential cast members include Survivor’s Johnny Fairplay, The Apprentice’s Omarosa, and Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham. For now, viewers can see Bananas competing in The Challenge: World Championship, along with his teammate, former Love Island winner Justine Ndiba.

The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.