The Challenge rumors: Johnny Bananas to join House of Villains cast

The Challenge has seen many legends appear over its 38 seasons, none bigger than Johnny Bananas, who has won in seven seasons of the competition series.

The Real World: Key West star also owns one of the most infamous scenes in reality TV history, making many viewers see him as a villain.

Challenge fans saw Bananas win the Rivals III season with his teammate Sarah Rice, but then he instantly showed his villainous side by opting not to share any prize money with her.

Due to that scene being attached to Bananas’ reality TV legacy, it’s only fitting that he’s rumored among the cast members in a new reality TV series called The Villains.

As one might expect, the cast features popular (or not-so-popular) reality TV stars who have made names for themselves as villains during their various shows.

Bananas, who appeared in the recent MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies, is rumored to join a cast of other famous villains, including stars from Big Brother, Survivor, and more.

Johnny Bananas among reality stars in House of Villains

On Friday, The Challenge insider and superfan @mtvchallengeinsider shared a post with rumored cast members for the upcoming TV series, House of Villains.

The recognizable Challenge star is in the top row with Big Brother’s Rachel Reilly to his right. On the far left is Tiffany Pollard, who has appeared in VH1’s Flavor of Love and I Love New York, among other reality shows over the years.

Others pictured and rumored as House of Villains cast members in the bottom row include Love Is Blind’s Shake Chatterjay, The Bachelor’s Corinne Olympios, Love & Hip-Hop’s Bobby Lytes, Survivor’s Johnny Fairplay, and 90 Day Fiance’s Anfisa Nava.

Other notorious reality TV villains and host rumored for show

Based on comments in a caption from @mtvchallengeinsider, several other big stars are rumored for the House of Villains cast.

They include MTV Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham and Heidi Montag, who appeared in MTV’s show, The Hills, and CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother. The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice star Omarosa is also rumored to appear.

Anna Delvey is rumored to take on hosting duties, per the Instagram caption. Delvey, real name Anna Sorokin, made headlines when she was arrested and convicted in 2019 after posing as a wealthy heiress to swindle hotels, banks, and people out of over $200,000.

The show will film in the coming weeks and months and is expected to air on the E! network, although no premiere date or additional details about the show have been given. E! has yet to announce the show’s cast officially.

Bananas, 40, started with MTV’s The Real World: Key West, which aired in 2006. Soon after, he was one of the show’s cast members to join The Challenge. As of this writing, he’s appeared in 21 seasons of the competition series and several spinoffs.

Most recently, Bananas was featured in the 38th season of MTV’s The Challenge, called Ride or Dies, reaching the final alongside teammate Nany Gonzalez. In addition to his appearances on the show, he hosts a podcast on Spotify called Death, Taxes & Bananas, so he could also bring commentary about the new show’s episodes there.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.