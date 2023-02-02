Former 90 Day Fiance star Anfisa Nava looks amazing these days but refutes claims that she’s undergone multiple plastic surgeries to achieve her looks.

Since her time on the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Anfisa has worked hard to further her career.

The Russian native graduated from college and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, became a certified personal trainer, and found work as a bodybuilder and fitness model.

Anfisa recently shared a stunning photo of herself on Instagram, promoting Bombshell Sportswear, for whom she’s an ambassador and fitness model.

In the photo, Anfisa donned a gray leopard-print sports bra and matching leggings, posing from inside a gym. Anfisa looked fantastic in the shot, showcasing her trim waistline and enviable curves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Anfisa’s IG post garnered over 10,000 likes, and many of her 802,000 followers gushed over her in the comments section.

However, one comment, in particular, caught Anfisa’s attention. The comment came from someone who claimed they work in a plastic surgeon’s office and could tell what work Anfisa had done.

Anfisa Nava refutes allegations she had surgery on her entire face

“New nose, she did her eyelids, cheeks and lips… I worked at a plastic surgeons office in Newport, I can tell,” they wrote, adding in another comment, “oh and a new chin…”

Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

Anfisa responded to the commenter, discrediting their claims, writing, “I’m very open with what I had done so you don’t need to speculate 😊 if you go a few posts back, there’s a post about my nose job. And I haven’t had anything done to my eyelids or cheeks. ❤️”

In May 2022, Anfisa shared some photos documenting her nose job. She traveled to Turkey for the revision rhinoplasty (her third nose job), noting her surgeon of choice aligned with the style she was seeking and their price was more affordable.

In the caption, Anfisa noted that she underwent the surgery because her nose was something that “always bothered” her. She acknowledged that plastic surgery is not a “need” but rather is a “want” and encouraged her followers to “carefully weigh all pros and cons” before going through with any elective procedures.

Anfisa earns bachelor’s degree, finds success as fitness model since time on 90 Day Fiance

Anfisa continues to further her career and recently shared a photo of her diploma to her Instagram Stories. In her caption, Anfisa wrote that she was editing her graduation post to reflect that she graduated summa cum laude from The University of California.

Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

Anfisa has certainly worked hard since emigrating from Russia to the U.S. With a flourishing career in the fitness industry, a bachelor’s degree, and success as a social media influencer, Anfisa has certainly brought her A-game.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.