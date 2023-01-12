Rachel Reilly and Cody Calafiore revealed whether or not they wanted to be Traitors on new show

Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly joined the cast of The Traitors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Big Brother winners Rachel Reilly and Cody Calafiore jumped at the opportunity to take on a new challenge.

A new show called The Traitors arrives on Peacock on the evening of January 12, with all ten episodes immediately available for streaming.

Ten celebrities and ten regular people were invited to compete for a nice cash prize, but it also came with a big twist.

While 20 people were taking part in the show, three of them were working to steal the money away from the rest of the group.

Three people are designated as the Traitors on the show, and they hold a lot of power when it comes to eliminating people as the game progresses.

The Traitors is a bit similar to The Mole in this fashion, but there are three people working against the group instead of just one. And with the way that the game is set up, there are advantages and disadvantages to being one of the Traitors.

What did Rachel and Cody want to do on The Traitors?

“I didn’t care either way. To be honest, I just wanted to win this,” Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly told Us.

“I wanted to be a Traitor so badly,” Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore stated when he got the chance.

Below is a video where Rachel, Cody, and the rest of the celebrities spoke about their thoughts on the show and talked about whether or not it was easy to sign on to play.

Rachel also speaks about how she had no hesitation in accepting the invitation to play a murder mystery at a castle in Scotland. She does a great job of selling the show and also getting people to possibly apply to play in future seasons.

A new season of Big Brother is coming soon

Having four former houseguests on The Traitors should go a long way to create positive buzz for the next season of Big Brother US.

Recently, host Julie Chen Moonves even teased a BB25 theme, getting social media really stirred up about what might be coming during Summer 2023.

It’s still a while until the Big Brother 25 cast gets officially revealed, but there are even rumors of BB23 and BB24 people getting invites.

To watch Rachel Reilly playing on BB12 and BB13 or to see Cody Calafiore playing on BB16 and BB22, all episodes from those seasons of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+.

The Traitors begins streaming on the evening of January 12 on Peacock.