Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham to star in rumored new reality TV show House of Villains

Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham is reportedly slated to appear in a series featuring some of reality TV’s biggest “villains.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, social media has been abuzz with rumors of a new series coming to the E! network.

The show’s working title is House of Villains, featuring former cast members from shows such as Love is Blind, 90 Day Fiance, and The Bachelor.

As a user on Vevmo reported, the first day of filming was earlier this week, on February 7.

If the rumors are true, Farrah will join other controversial reality TV stars such as Shake Chatterjee, Omarosa Manigault Newman, and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

During her time on Teen Mom, Farrah certainly brought her fair share of drama to the franchise.

MTV fired controversial Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham in 2018

Farrah got into an altercation with the show’s executive producer, Larry Musnik, in 2016, forcibly removing him from her property while calling him derogatory names. In 2017, Farrah got into it with her co-star, Amber Portwood, during a Teen Mom OG reunion.

The following year, after MTV discovered that Farrah was working in the adult film industry, she was given an ultimatum — quit making adult films or leave Teen Mom. Farrah chose to leave the franchise to pursue her risque career instead.

That same year, Farrah was arrested for misdemeanor battery and trespassing when she allegedly struck a member of the Beverly Hills Hotel staff.

Farrah returned to the Teen Mom franchise in 2021

Farrah stepped away from filming for Teen Mom for several years before making a shocking return to MTV during Season 1 of Teen Mom Family Reunion in 2021.

However, Farrah’s return was short-lived; after just one episode of filming, Farrah got into a fight with some of her castmates and decided to leave after her first night.

Farrah’s off-screen drama

In 2022, Farrah’s off-screen drama continued when she was arrested for battery in L.A. for allegedly slapping a security guard. Farrah vehemently denied the charges, calling them “false” and labeling herself a victim.

Shortly after the ordeal, Farrah checked herself into a trauma treatment center.

The contentious reality TV star’s colorful past doesn’t stop there — last year, Farrah teased a career in stand-up comedy and even went as far as to sell her own poop in a jar, which she later claimed was a joke.

Given her dramatic past, at times peculiar behavior, and unabashed, outspoken nature, Farrah would undoubtedly deliver the type of drama that viewers would expect from a reality TV show titled House of Villains.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.