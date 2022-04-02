The Challenge star Devin Walker shares an’ incredibly important announcement’ involving career away from MTV

The Challenge’s Devin Walker during the Double Agents season. Pic credit: MTV

When it comes to competing in The Challenge, Devin Walker has always been a big numbers guy, displaying his proficiency with puzzles and ability to crack codes in daily challenges, eliminations, and parts of the final.

While he’s never won a season, he’s reached the final twice, including Spies, Lies & Allies, where he finished in third place with Emy Alupei.

Season 38 still seems a little ways off, and there’s been no spoilers or reveals of cast information yet. In the meantime, some of the cast members are finding other gigs to keep themselves busy.

Devin recently shared a major announcement with his friends, followers, and castmates, alerting them that he’s joining a sports gambling information provider to help with betting insights and analyzing sports picks.

Devin Walker reveals ‘important announcement’ in video

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, two-time Challenge finalist Devin Walker shared his “incredibly important announcement.” In the clip, he reveals he’s taking his talents to Vegas, or Vegas Insider rather.

“If you know anything about me. You know this. I’m a numbers man. Sometimes to my benefit. Most times to my detriment. Hashtag: what’s eight times nine. Hashtag: on a scale of friend zone to girlfriend, six,” Devin continued. “I’ve decided to make numbers start working for me.”

“It is my pleasure and an absolute privilege to announce this: I have officially joined the team over at Vegas Insider. That is right. The global leader in sports gaming information just got Tom Brady in the sixth round, baby. Let’s go!” Devin revealed.

Devin went on to say he’d be appearing on Friday’s episode of Daily Insider at noon Eastern Time to talk about the latest sports picks. Their official YouTube channel features replays of their live streams, so expect to see Devin popping up there.

The announcement arrives after Devin had been teasing his involvement with Vegas Insider for several weeks. He’d also been sharing his daily sports picks on Twitter to attempt to show his abilities to help others make some money on the games, although he had varying success with those picks, as many others do.

His announcement arrives just a few days before the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four games, with Villanova taking on Kansas and North Carolina taking on Duke. The winners will battle on Monday for the championship.

The Challenge stars react to Devin’s announcement

With Devin’s big announcement came various reactions from various castmates and Challenge stars, including his friend Tori Deal, who joked a bit while congratulating him.

“Congratulations Devin! You are the perfect guy for this💪🏽,” The Challenge OG Mark Long commented.

Rival-turned-friend Josh Martinez referred to Devin as a “legend” in a comment on his announcement video post.

Spies, Lies & Allies rookie Gabo Szabo suggested that Devin take it a step further and run for United States president.

Devin’s made no mention of running for the presidency, nor has he commented on his potential return for Season 38 of The Challenge. If he’s working with Vegas Insider, that could take up considerable time, as the NBA and NHL playoffs are approaching, along with the upcoming MLB season.

In the meantime, fans interested in seeing the entertaining Challenge star elsewhere can check him out on Vegas Insider’s Daily Insider shows streaming on Fridays.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.