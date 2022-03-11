The Challenge’s Devin Walker appears as March Madness 2022 bracket insider ahead of NCAA Tournament

Devin Walker during The Challenge: Double Agents season. Pic credit: MTV

Devin Walker, sports betting expert? The Challenge star recently shared his opinions about the upcoming NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, aka NCAA March Madness, with a sports betting website.

He popped up on Vegas Insider, an established website and brand which offers customers sports betting odds and insights, and has also been showing off his sports picks regularly on Twitter.

In the video clip, the Spies, Lies & Allies finalist gave his thoughts about how things may play out with the March Madness 2022 bracket, especially when it comes to favorites and the top seeds.

Devin Walker gives March Madness 2022 thoughts

Every March, many people rush to fill out their NCAA Tournament brackets in hopes of getting enough picks right to win their neighborhood, office, or online pools. Some choose blindly, while others go with gut instincts or perform extensive research.

According to Devin Walker, throwing a dart may be the best method for making picks for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, though. The Challenge star appeared in Vegas Insider’s Daily Insider video (below), sharing his thoughts about the high seeds.

“Part of me will be surprised if we see more than one [No. 1] seed in the Final Four,” Devin shared in the video, adding, “I’d honestly be surprised if we see more than one [No. 1] seed in the Elite Eight.”

“I think that this year has proven to be a situation where anybody can win on any given day on a neutral court,” he said.

Devin went on to say a lot of the teams in the top 10 of college basketball right now might be “overhyped,” and he’s interested to see what the brackets look like come Selection Sunday.

As of this report, ESPN’s “Bracketology” expert Joe Lunardi has Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, and Baylor listed as top seeds. However, other college teams are jockeying for seeding during conference tournaments, which end this Sunday.

That’s when Selection Sunday is, as the official March Madness 2022 brackets are unveiled region by region for fans to start making those picks. A total of 68 teams will be competing for a chance to cut down the nets as NCAA champions.

What is Devin’s future with The Challenge?

With Devin offering his sports pick insight and regularly tweeting about his bets, one has to wonder if the new side gig is something he’s transitioning to. He last appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, where he reached the final and finished third overall with teammate Emy Alupei.

They didn’t initially win any money, but due to a twist at the end of the final, winners CT Tamburello and Kaycee Clark opted to share part of their prize money. That gave Devin and three other castmates $50,000 in prize money for their efforts.

However, many Challenge stars look to branch off into other ventures, including Johnny Bananas in television and podcasts, and CT now filming a movie. Devin could be looking to take that leap, although it’d be surprising not to see him back on MTV’s show.

He originally appeared on MTV’s Are You The One? 3 and then moved onto The Challenge. Devin’s competed in six regular seasons, reaching the final twice. He’s banked $65,500 between those finals.

Based on online rumors, just about everyone received a call to appear in The Challenge Season 38, and the money just to show up is worth it for many of the regulars.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.