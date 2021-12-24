The Challenge Season 37: Devin Walker, Tori Deal reveal if they would’ve shared any prize money at the final

The Challenge Season 37 finalists Devin Walker, Emy Alupei, and Tori Deal. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season wrapped up with the recent reunion, as cast members assembled in Amsterdam to discuss all the showmances, drama, and other events from their time in Croatia.

Season 37 winners Kaycee Clark and Chris “CT” Tamburello were part of the event and touched upon why they were so generous in sharing that big prize money they won with the other finalists.

However, would other Spies, Lies & Allies cast members do the same? That’s unlikely. During a recent podcast, Aneesa Ferreira, Devin Walker, and Tori Deal spoke about who would and wouldn’t be so sharing.

The Challenge 37 winners shared prize money

In previous seasons of The Challenge, some memorable TV highlights arrived as winners had expensive decisions to make at the final. During Rivals III, Johnny Bananas got to decide if he would split the first-place prize money with his teammate Sarah Rice and opted to leave her with nothing for her effort.

A similar situation happened during Final Reckoning, but on a grander scale. Ashley Mitchell and Hunter Barfield won the final, but Ashley had the better overall score or time throughout the event. She decided to keep all of the million-dollar prize money, leaving Hunter penniless for his work. That created the Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell character.

Leave it to The Challenge producers to attempt to create a bigger moment than both of those, as they allowed the Spies, Lies & Allies winners to decide if they wanted to keep all one million dollars they won or share any with the other two teams. Those teams were Tori and Kyle Christie and Devin and Emy Alupei.

Luckily for the other finalists, they were pretty tight with CT and Kaycee, who decided to give each of the other four finalists $50,000. It was a generous gesture that even host TJ Lavin praised as it brought a feel-good close to the season finale.

Devin, Tori, and Aneesa comment about sharing the money

While CT and Kaycee shared the money with four finalists, some other Season 37 cast members might not. Devin Walker appeared on MTV’s Official Podcast as an unofficial third host alongside Aneesa and Tori.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They all seemed to agree that Josh Martinez would have shared money if he made the final, but Fessy Shafaat probably would have shared some small or odd amount and given other finalists some pairs of his Fessy socks.

They also agreed Amanda Garcia would probably have shared prize money with everyone that finished the final, except for her biggest rival Tori.

What about themselves, though? Devin explained why there is no way he wouldn’t ever share some of the prize money with other finalists.

“Oh, I’m a big splitter of money for several reasons. I’ve had the opportunity to steal twice…I feel like if you steal the money, you’re kind of f***ed,” Devin said on the podcast.

Devin was at the Rivals III final alongside his partner, Cheyenne Floyd when Johnny Bananas stole that money from Sarah. The other two teams in the finals, Vince Gilatta and Jenna Compono, got the same decision as Johnny, but with lesser amounts of prize money involved. The winning individual on both teams decided to share the prize money with their teammate.

“You’re giving money so much power in that moment. That’s hard to shake and kinda for the rest of your life, you have to associate victory and feeling good with monetary value. I would never want to embark on that journey where money ruled. That’s an easy trap…a lot of people fall into it. I would never even want that trap to work for me…F**k that I’m splitting the money,” Devin told Tori and Aneesa.

“Same. I’m with that,” Tori Deal added, with Aneesa also revealing what she’d do.

“I mean guys, you know me. I’d be trying to give it to production,” Aneesa said, adding she’d even buy TJ Lavin a new guitar with some of the money.

During the podcast, Tori also shared that she holds an interesting record as The Challenge star to have won the most money but has never won the final. She’s reached three of them in her career and has banked $68,000 in prize money over six regular seasons of the show.

Based on Tori’s track record and competitive drive, it seems like only a matter of time before she captures that first championship. However, Devin admitted he needs to work on that cardio and endurance for any future finals.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for 2022. The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes are available on Paramount Plus.