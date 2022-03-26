Tori Deal from The Challenge models snake mesh swimsuit in video clip, cast members and fans react

Tori Deal during The Challenge: Vendettas season. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge star Tori Deal continues to flaunt her physique in a variety of swimsuits months after appearing in the final for MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies season.

She’s shared various bikini images on social media, including showing off a skimpy green bikini for her birthday. More recently, she shared photos featuring herself in a sizzling leopard-print swimsuit.

On Friday, she presented her fans and followers with another new swimsuit, bringing plenty of compliments and reactions her way.

Tori Deal shows off stylish swimsuit photoshoot

When it comes to The Challenge, many of the current cast members are known for training hard to make sure they can keep up with the demands of daily missions, eliminations, and the final.

Tori Deal is no slouch when it comes to her fitness, as she’s shown plenty of times that she’s a threat in those daily events and eliminations. Winning a final is still missing from her resume.

Friday’s Instagram post brought an exclusive video clip featuring Tori wearing another stylish swimsuit. This one is a brown tiger and nude mesh one-piece suit that features material wrapped diagonally across her right shoulder and left side. The item is the Snake Mesh Mio featuring nude mesh panels and a high-cut leg with a price of $150 at Norma Kamali.

The quick video clip shows Tori posing in her swimsuit for Miami-based photographer Alessandra Fiorini. Tori has credited Alessandra with several other recent shoots that she shared on her Instagram page, including this leopard-print swimsuit.

After a quick bit of video footage, there’s a collage of different shots of Tori in the stylish suit as she seems to be fully enjoying her modeling moments. Several images feature The Challenge star lying on a lounge chair and smiling for the camera.

“Confidence looks better on you than any piece of clothing you’ll ever put on. Loved shooting with @alessandrafioriniphotography !! Thank you for making me feel comfortable and free ✨,” Tori wrote in her caption.

The Challenge cast members and fans react to Tori’s new swimsuit

Tori’s latest Instagram post has tallied over 26,000 Likes, and 200 Comments from admiring fans, followers, and Challenge cast members.

The Challenge OG Mark Long commented to ask Tori if she’d worn the stunning swimsuit to E11EVEN, a Miami nightclub, prompting Tori to reply she’d worn something similar.

Tori’s castmate Tacha Akide called the swimsuit “Hot,” with Tori replying to show the love, seemingly indicating the two are beyond that squabble from Spies, Lies & Allies.

“Stunning,” commented Big Brother and War of the Worlds star Morgan Willett, also known for showing off a bikini post or two on her social media.

“Beautiful 🔥 I love that suit on you. Keep being awesome,” one of Tori’s followers commented on her Instagram post.

Another fan commented that Tori’s 10-second video delivered “absolute perfection” in the Instagram post.

Based on comments from her castmates and fans, Tori Deal’s swimsuit photos continue to wow, impress, and stun others. However, her biggest fans from The Challenge are hoping to see her capture a championship on the show she’s become a regular on.

Her status is still unclear for Season 38, but should she return, most would consider her amongst the favorites to reach another final.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.