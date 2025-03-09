The Challenge star Brad Fiorenza surprises fans and castmates with new look

Brad Fiorenza and his beard returned to The Challenge in the past several years, first competing on the All Stars spin-offs before appearing in several of MTV’s flagship seasons.

He arrived at Battle For a New Champion as one of the former winners that competed in one elimination as a mercenary. Viewers saw Kyland Young defeat him.

Brad competed on Season 40, aka Battle of the Eras, where he was part of the Era 1 team with other MTV OGs.

However, viewers saw the OGs quickly eliminated from the show, except for Rachel Robinson, who won along with Jordan Wiseley and Jenny West. Brad survived until Episode 6, when Cory Wharton eliminated him.

He didn’t return for All Stars Rivals, although some of his Season 40 castmates, including Leroy Garrett, Devin, Aneesa Ferreira, and Katie Cooley, participated.

As that season airs on MTV, Brad recently surprised everyone by debuting a fresh new look while making an announcement online.

Brad revealed his new look to fans and castmates

Several days ago, a much different-looking Brad uploaded an Instagram video of himself facing the camera to make a big announcement.

“What’s up, guys? I could not be more excited to announce the news, and that’s that I will be co-hosting the reality TV extravaganza exclusively by Showroom Travel,” he shared.

“This will be done with some of the best names in reality TV. We are setting sail on a cruise ship called the Explorer of the Seas, departing January 15th through the 19th, and we want you to join us on this wild adventure,” he said.

In addition to Brad, the Reality TV Extravaganza cruise will feature The Challenge’s Nehemiah Clark, Mark Long, Tina Barta, Kyle Christie, Devin Walker, and Michele Fitzgerald.

Scott Yager, Challenge Mania podcast host, will also host Challenge Mania Live during the cruise.

While that was a special announcement, the more significant news may have been something Brad didn’t say but showed everyone in the video.

He had removed his trademark scraggly beard, which viewers saw him with in Season 40 and the All Stars seasons before that. In addition, Brad had a new, shorter hairstyle, making him appear younger.

The Challenge stars reacted to Brad’s ‘fresh face’

Many of Brad’s co-stars from various The Challenge seasons shared their feedback on his new look in his Instagram comment section.

Mark Long joked, “NEWS FLASH : I’m bringing Brad’s old beard as my plus 1.”

“I like this new look on you my boy,” Paulie Calafiore commented.

Cory Wharton told him, “Bro, you just can’t hit this with a fresh face like this and not say anything about it lol.”

“Where’s the time machine and how do I step into it??? Looking YOUNG b-rad,” Marie Roda commented.

Nehemiah posted, “New beard new cruise” regarding his castmate’s changed-up look.

Challenge alums like Brad’s young look. Pic credit: @bradfiorenza/Instagram

It became an iconic beard for The Challenge star, who now rocks a unique and fresh look.

Fans can find more details about Brad and his castmates’ upcoming Reality TV Extravaganza cruise on the Showroom Reality Cruise website.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.