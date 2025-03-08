The Challenge’s Cory Wharton calls out fans as ‘dummies’ after criticisms and suggestions

Cory Wharton blasted some The Challenge fans, whom he called “dummies,” for their online criticism and suggestions.

The multi-time finalist last appeared on MTV’s Battle of the Eras, where he participated in Era 3 alongside champions Jordan Wiseley, Tori Deal, and Jonna Mannion.

While it appeared Cory was on the verge of reaching yet another final for The Challenge, castmate Derek Chavez defeated him in an elimination, sending him home.

With Season 40 over, attention shifted to All Stars Rivals, as the spinoff airs on MTV.

Some of Cory’s friends and castmates are part of the cast, including Devin Walker, Leroy Garrett, Nany Gonzalez, and Ashley Kelsey.

He recently called out specific fans, or critics, for how they attempt to tell him and other Challengers what strategy is best.

Cory blasts online critics after seeing feedback for The Challenge

While Cory isn’t appearing on any of The Challenge: All Stars Rivals, he’s had some criticisms about the show.

He was among those who blasted many of the Rivals cast members for not participating in a daily challenge that involved being on a plank off the side of a very tall building.

More recently, he directed his remarks toward online critics, particularly those using “fake” accounts on social media.

“SHUTT UPP how are you gonna tell me how to play the game when you hide behind a fake twitter account!! Y’all really sit at home on the couch and think you know GAME SMH DUMMIES I hate even paying to it but some of yall need a whoppin,” he wrote.

It’s unclear whether Cory was referring to something from Rivals or The Challenge Season 41, which is currently filming.

Minor spoiler alert: The cast will include veterans and some rookies, although the theme and format remain unknown.

Cory took to X on Thursday to call out the rookies involved in Season 41.

“I heard the rookies on Season 41 are 💤😴😴😴😴🥱🥱🥱🥱 If you come on the CHALLENGE you better bring that ISHHHH 🍾🗣️ TYB VIBES OR Lavender Ladies Energy !!!! We want entertainment ppl !!!! I’m sorry to say, though nobody entertains better than the OG’s,” Cory wrote on X.

Fans reacted to Cory’s message about ‘how to play the game’

Cory calling out those who don’t understand “how to play the game” drew plenty of responses from fans on X. Many of them reminded him of his inability to win a final using his way of playing the game.

“Omg you and Amanda are going to DOMINATE Rivals 5!!!!! Get activated, king!” one commenter wrote, referring to his Season 40 feud with Amanda Garcia.

As of this report, there isn’t a Rivals 5 in the works, but anything’s possible.

“And you know game? When was the last time yli won the whole thing? I’ll wait…,” a commenter said.

“I like you, but this is childish. Especially coming from someone who has never won ‘the game,'” another individual commented.

Another fan suggested Cory should “Block it out” because “They’re just trolls.”

As mentioned, Cory isn’t participating in filming the latest season of The Challenge, as Season 41 spoilers didn’t include him among the cast members. However, he’s likely to return at some point, still searching for his first-ever win.

